Archie Stevens

Offline



Posts: 280





Posts: 280 Can Anyone.. « on: Today at 07:36:28 PM » Recommend a payday loan outlet in the Norton area? Preferably one that invests its extortionate profits into a good inclusion and equality workplace policy?

Logged

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 478





Posts: 1 478 Re: Can Anyone.. « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:58:23 PM »



https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/loans/payday-loans/

No idea mate, did find this article though that had some credit unions on and recommends a couple of comparison sites that do them. Hope you find something that isnít too brutal. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 553





Posts: 5 553 Re: Can Anyone.. « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:18:28 PM » Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 553





Posts: 5 553 Re: Can Anyone.. « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:31:47 PM » Trying to mix it up because Iím getting stick for using Mick. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 553





Posts: 5 553 Re: Can Anyone.. « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:44:39 PM » Just because youíve made yourself look like a cunt today Bobup, donít take it out on me! Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 553





Posts: 5 553 Re: Can Anyone.. « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:55:33 PM » Dry your eyes Bobup you fucking snowflake, have a day off you massive fanny Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 553





Posts: 5 553 Re: Can Anyone.. « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:45:51 PM »



Bobup wrong again, shocker. Bobup wrong again, shocker. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Don pepe

Online



Posts: 1 286





Posts: 1 286 Re: Can Anyone.. « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:31:53 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:53:12 PM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:44:39 PM Just because youíve made yourself look like a cunt today Bobup, donít take it out on me!



The whole board knows you're a cunt. Not a single poster would have a good word to say about you.









The whole board knows you're a cunt. Not a single poster would have a good word to say about you.

I guarantee if there was ever a cob meet up caosdave would be the one who ended up getting his teeth smashed in. Daftjim wouldnt he allowed to come, matty would say he was called jeremy or something and towz would pay people off I guarantee if there was ever a cob meet up caosdave would be the one who ended up getting his teeth smashed in. Daftjim wouldnt he allowed to come, matty would say he was called jeremy or something and towz would pay people off Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 553





Posts: 5 553 Re: Can Anyone.. « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:49:06 PM » So Iím Matty again Bobup? Make your mind up snowflake. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.