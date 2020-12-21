Welcome,
December 21, 2020, 06:01:59 PM
Just seen an advert on ITV for.....
Author
Topic: Just seen an advert on ITV for..... (Read 37 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 127
Just seen an advert on ITV for.....
Today
at 05:43:25 PM »
"The Vag doctor" ("vag being pronounced the same way you would say "bag")
.........now I bet most of you are thinking the same as me!
tunstall
Online
Posts: 4 317
Re: Just seen an advert on ITV for.....
Today
at 05:59:37 PM »
Yeh...... who the fuck watches ITV?
