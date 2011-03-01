sockets



Online



Posts: 2 473





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 2 473TRUMP 2020 Lammy « on: Today at 04:07:12 PM »







Boris might be a cunt but he does not knock on the doors of scum in a stolen car loaded with shooters, knives and drugs does he . Clearly it's the fault of the Bame parents also being scum or none existent





Plenty of us whitey's on here grew up in hard times and never ended up in the clink did we.





That's the difference between proud countrymen and , well scum basically









jails filled with scum here









Paid for by grafter like myself .. Not the capscocks or matty of this world. Grafters like me, Lids, Rick , Bobup, Tax payers . " Nine out of 10 children on remand in London come from BAME background. It's governments failure !!Boris might be a cunt but he does not knock on the doors of scum in a stolen car loaded with shooters, knives and drugs does he . Clearly it's the fault of the Bame parents also being scum or none existentPlenty of us whitey's on here grew up in hard times and never ended up in the clink did we.That's the difference between proud countrymen and , well scum basicallyjails filled with scum here http://twitter.com/DavidLammy/status/1340969905185812480?s=20 Paid for by grafter like myself .. Not the capscocks or matty of this world. Grafters like me, Lids, Rick , Bobup, Tax payers . Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 5 512





Posts: 5 512 Re: Lammy « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:10:43 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:07:12 PM







Boris might be a cunt but he does not knock on the doors of scum in a stolen car loaded with shooters, knives and drugs does he . Clearly it's the fault of the Bame parents also being scum or none existent





Plenty of us whitey's on here grew up in hard times and never ended up in the clink did we.





That's the difference between proud countrymen and , well scum basically









jails filled with scum here









Paid for by grafter like myself .. Not the capscocks or matty of this world. Grafters like me, Lids, Rick , Bobup, Tax payers .

" Nine out of 10 children on remand in London come from BAME background. It's governments failure !!Boris might be a cunt but he does not knock on the doors of scum in a stolen car loaded with shooters, knives and drugs does he . Clearly it's the fault of the Bame parents also being scum or none existentPlenty of us whitey's on here grew up in hard times and never ended up in the clink did we.That's the difference between proud countrymen and , well scum basicallyjails filled with scum here http://twitter.com/DavidLammy/status/1340969905185812480?s=20 Paid for by grafter like myself .. Not the capscocks or matty of this world. Grafters like me, Lids, Rick , Bobup, Tax payers .

Ask him why it is that blacks are overrepresented in jails in every single country they reside in?



Oh its other peoples fault.....it always is. Ask him why it is that blacks are overrepresented in jails in every single country they reside in?Oh its other peoples fault.....it always is. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



