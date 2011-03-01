Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2020, 04:18:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Lammy  (Read 21 times)
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 473


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 04:07:12 PM »
" Nine out of 10 children on remand in London come from BAME background. It's governments failure !!



Boris might be a cunt but he does not knock on the doors of scum in a stolen car loaded with shooters, knives and drugs does he . Clearly it's the fault of the Bame parents also being scum or none existent  :unlike:


Plenty of us whitey's on here grew up in hard times and never ended up in the clink did we.  :like:


That's the difference between proud countrymen and , well scum basically  :redcard:




jails filled with scum here http://twitter.com/DavidLammy/status/1340969905185812480?s=20     




Paid for by grafter like myself .. Not the capscocks or matty of this world. Grafters like me, Lids, Rick , Bobup, Tax payers .
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 835



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:09:52 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:07:12 PM


Paid for by grafter like myself .. Not the capscocks or matty of this world. Grafters like me, Lids, Rick , Bobup, Tax payers .

I may win this one
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 512


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:10:43 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:07:12 PM
" Nine out of 10 children on remand in London come from BAME background. It's governments failure !!



Boris might be a cunt but he does not knock on the doors of scum in a stolen car loaded with shooters, knives and drugs does he . Clearly it's the fault of the Bame parents also being scum or none existent  :unlike:


Plenty of us whitey's on here grew up in hard times and never ended up in the clink did we.  :like:


That's the difference between proud countrymen and , well scum basically  :redcard:




jails filled with scum here http://twitter.com/DavidLammy/status/1340969905185812480?s=20     




Paid for by grafter like myself .. Not the capscocks or matty of this world. Grafters like me, Lids, Rick , Bobup, Tax payers .

Ask him why it is that blacks are overrepresented in jails in every single country they reside in?

Oh its other peoples fault.....it always is. 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 473


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:13:01 PM »
Yep  :like:

 And they are just the ones getting caught by the coppers. They usually have to turn a blind eye to what they get up to down there to stop another looting riot
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 