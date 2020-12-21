Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
British people supporting American football teams
RiversideRifle
Today at 02:48:11 PM
Why? 
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


Reply #1 on: Today at 03:11:53 PM
I enjoy the NFL.   Wouldn't say I support any one team.  But there are teams I like to win.

Lot of Londoners will look out for the jags with the potential of them moving to London in the coming years.

I have soft spot for the redskins. (Im not playing their game and wont acknowledge them as "the Washington football team).   Mainly cos they play in red.   But they were the first match I fully watched.   

I also like to see the raiders do well and will go to see them in Vegas next time I'm there.  hopefully will get back to Vegas a couple of times later next year.

It's nothing like football support though.   I can never understand someone from outside a local area supporting anyone but their local team.  You can't have any real feelings.   That kind of feeling for a team only comes from being part of that community from a young age.   Through going to first game with dad, playing footy on the field, and through school etc.   I've totally given up on football as it happens.   Im not comfortable with the way it's gone over the last 20 years.   I don't even check Boro results.  I know some results through here, mates and step dad.  But I don't care one bit.  And the premier League and sky sports can go and fuck themselves

Give me NFL redzone any day.  Each to their own.
RiversideRifle
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:10:10 PM
Well explained, I work with a guy who supports the new England patriots like I support Middlesbrough, its really fucking weird  :ponce:
