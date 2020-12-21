ZmB

Online



Posts: 171





Posts: 171 Re: Tonight 7pm BBC « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:33:28 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:31:11 PM SWIMS UP 🐠 (SNIFFS SHIT BAIT) 💩



SWIMS AWAY......



On my threads again ballbag head 👍



Following me around like a little puppy👍👍👍



However, if I had a dog as daft as you, I'd shoot the cunt 👍😅 On my threads again ballbag head 👍Following me around like a little puppy👍👍👍However, if I had a dog as daft as you, I'd shoot the cunt 👍😅 Logged