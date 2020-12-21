Welcome,
December 21, 2020, 02:36:51 PM
Tonight 7pm BBC
Author
Topic: Tonight 7pm BBC (Read 180 times)
ZmB
Online
Posts: 171
Tonight 7pm BBC
«
on:
Today
at 01:16:05 PM »
Sir Marcus Rashford - 'Feeding Britain's Children' 👍
A few on here don't like him 👎
And we all know why.
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 380
Re: Tonight 7pm BBC
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:20:51 PM »
Mams and dads should be feeding their children.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 186
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Tonight 7pm BBC
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:31:11 PM »
SWIMS UP 🐠 (SNIFFS SHIT BAIT) 💩
SWIMS AWAY......
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
ZmB
Online
Posts: 171
Re: Tonight 7pm BBC
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:31:22 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 01:20:51 PM
Mams and dads should be feeding their children.
Or Unicef in Boris' Britain 👍
Logged
ZmB
Online
Posts: 171
Re: Tonight 7pm BBC
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:33:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:31:11 PM
SWIMS UP 🐠 (SNIFFS SHIT BAIT) 💩
SWIMS AWAY......
On my threads again ballbag head 👍
Following me around like a little puppy👍👍👍
However, if I had a dog as daft as you, I'd shoot the cunt 👍😅
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 444
Re: Tonight 7pm BBC
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:09:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:31:11 PM
SWIMS UP 🐠 (SNIFFS SHIT BAIT) 💩
SWIMS AWAY......
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 938
Pack o cunts
Re: Tonight 7pm BBC
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:25:08 PM »
Rashford Rashford give us a pie
Rashford give us a pie
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
