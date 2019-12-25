Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: CHRISTMAS !!!  (Read 388 times)
Tortured_Mind
on: Today at 11:34:19 AM
Christmas...oh Christmas...I can remember when it was about 'the birth of the baby Jesus''....order a turkey from your local butcher, bring home a real tree a few days before, fish out the family heirloom decorations, fill a stocking for your nearest and dearest. Carol singing on Christmas Eve, Church on Christmas morning, eat lunch and feel thankful for it. Boxing Day for relaxing (not shopping). Things were so much simpler, and better for it. What the heck happened?? Boris has not 'cancelled Christmas''.....we have just turned it into a ghastly, awful consumerfest.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:23:09 PM
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:25:24 PM
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:44:48 PM »


https://i.postimg.cc/YSCmsJ95/TB.jpg
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:51:39 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Reply #5 on: Today at 01:09:05 PM
 monkey.......... :beer: :beer:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:18:40 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:24:06 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
sockets
M A G A
Reply #8 on: Today at 05:49:02 PM
This is not Towz finishing a £12000,00 a week shift  :unlike:

It's the Christmas Star  :like:

Apparently if the sky's clear enough tonight you can see it for the first time in about 900 years

Happy Christmas  :like:


 
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:48:24 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
