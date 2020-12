Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 745







Posts: 9 745 Should this type of dodgy science dictate policy? « on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 AM » Minutes of the PHE meeting to discuss this new strain of the virus



Data that is totally inconclusive



Data derived from models that have been proven to non-credible.



Data where there is no confidence.



Yet this government act on it - if these were the actions of a corporation it would be dead in the water



https://khub.net/documents/135939561/338928724/SARS-CoV-2+variant+under+investigation%2C+meeting+minutes.pdf/962e866b-161f-2fd5-1030-32b6ab467896?t=1608470511452 Data that is totally inconclusiveData derived from models that have been proven to non-credible.Data where there is no confidence.Yet this government act on it - if these were the actions of a corporation it would be dead in the water « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:44:00 AM by Wee_Willie » Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 745







Posts: 9 745 Re: Should this type of dodgy science dictate policy? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 AM » So not only have they ruined Xmas for the nation by scaremongering but they have managed to get Europe and other parts of the world to ban travel from the UK. Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 555





Posts: 5 555 Re: Should this type of dodgy science dictate policy? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:55:56 PM » Do you think the reason there’s not been as many deaths in the second wave could be because vulnerable people are being shielded successfully? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.