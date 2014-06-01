Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2020, 09:17:45 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷  (Read 1083 times)
ZmB
***
Online Online

Posts: 185


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:50:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:45:13 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 05:36:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:35:09 PM
STOP BULLYING ME  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓

AND FIGHT YER OWN BATTLES  🤔


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Called out on his bullshit and resorts to this.

Quite a sad man really.

SAYS THE ZOMBIE WHO HAS DODGED MEETING ME FOR ABOUT 5 YEARS  🐔🐔🐔

I THINK THE LADS WITH ANY SENSE ON ERE KNOW WHO THE REAL SAD CUNT IS  👍😂😂😂👍

I'VE RAN WRINGS AROUND YOU AND YER MUPPET 🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸 MATES ON THIS THREAD 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓

YOU PUT THE GULL 👍 IN TO GULLIBLE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Wrings 🤔
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 331


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:55:58 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 05:50:20 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:45:13 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 05:36:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:35:09 PM
STOP BULLYING ME  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓

AND FIGHT YER OWN BATTLES  🤔


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Called out on his bullshit and resorts to this.

Quite a sad man really.

SAYS THE ZOMBIE WHO HAS DODGED MEETING ME FOR ABOUT 5 YEARS  🐔🐔🐔

I THINK THE LADS WITH ANY SENSE ON ERE KNOW WHO THE REAL SAD CUNT IS  👍😂😂😂👍

I'VE RAN WRINGS AROUND YOU AND YER MUPPET 🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸 MATES ON THIS THREAD 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓

YOU PUT THE GULL 👍 IN TO GULLIBLE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Wrings 🤔

Oh Dear. 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 762


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:19:28 PM »
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 112


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:23:20 PM »
Are you saying your mate Lids is a troll??  mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 331


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:27:10 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

At least Lids has a bit of Craic.  klins
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 762


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:35:06 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 06:27:10 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

At least Lids has a bit of Craic.  klins

Dont be too hard on yourself tublin
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 851


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:36:55 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

 rava

does that mean he's not going kick fuck out of us all after all...... monkey

thank fuck he was just winding us all up...... lost
Logged
ZmB
***
Online Online

Posts: 185


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:38:14 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

Only looks to be one person getting wound up on here, your retarded grandad 👍
Logged
ZmB
***
Online Online

Posts: 185


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:39:26 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:36:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

 rava

does that mean he's not going kick fuck out of us all after all...... monkey

thank fuck he was just winding us all up...... lost

😅😅😅👍
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 762


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:41:48 PM »
Speaking of trolls, hello zombie and headcase
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 449


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:49:13 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

How is laughing at an imbecile "Getting wound up"?

There is only one person on here 24/7, shouting and crying for attention like he's on the verge of a breakdown  :meltdown:

We get that you have some kind of attraction to him, but spare us the sanctimonious twaddle.  :unlike:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 762


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:07:33 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 06:49:13 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

How is laughing at an imbecile "Getting wound up"?

There is only one person on here 24/7, shouting and crying for attention like he's on the verge of a breakdown  :meltdown:

We get that you have some kind of attraction to him, but spare us the sanctimonious twaddle.  :unlike:

And heres the ring leader. Bernie, you are laughing at nobody. Take a long hard look in the mirror, you are like a dog with a bone. Let go of it and save us all the fucking boredom of your spats.

Oh hang on, its not you is it, its him......


Playground stuff and its fucking relentless.

Act your age.... you know the rest.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 551


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:14:53 PM »
So when everyone else is on the wind up theyre trolls, but when its Lids, he needs a bigger rod? Ok Rik  oleary
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 762


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:27:16 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:14:53 PM
So when everyone else is on the wind up theyre trolls, but when its Lids, he needs a bigger rod? Ok Rik  oleary


On the wind up?

Fuck off.


Have three Micks
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 836



View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:31:16 PM »
It would be nice if Bernie and Lidds just stopped it. Its utterly endless with no new angle to the animosity

Lidds you pathetic wife beating bellend

I LIVE RENT FREE IN YOUR HEAD AND HOPE YOUR DENTISTS GOT SKILLS
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 551


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:17:53 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 07:27:16 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:14:53 PM
So when everyone else is on the wind up theyre trolls, but when its Lids, he needs a bigger rod? Ok Rik  oleary


On the wind up?

Fuck off.


Have three Micks



 mick
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
ZmB
***
Online Online

Posts: 185


View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:19:06 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 07:27:16 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:14:53 PM
So when everyone else is on the wind up theyre trolls, but when its Lids, he needs a bigger rod? Ok Rik  oleary


On the wind up?

Fuck off.


Have three Micks



The lads got a point, what's the difference Rik?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 762


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:25:24 PM »
Lids has been on here ten years, like him or loathe him, his posting style has always been the same.

The likes of you, ZmB, you have multiple accounts, just to get digs at posters. You offer the board absolutely nothing but insults, insults i'd expect to see on the school playground.

You get banned and you're straight back with another "account".


I'll say one thing, Lids dishes it out and deserves what he gets back at times.

Like bob said, it's utterly endless.


Grow up eh.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
ZmB
***
Online Online

Posts: 185


View Profile
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:44:56 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:25:24 PM
Lids has been on here ten years, like him or loathe him, his posting style has always been the same.

The likes of you, ZmB, you have multiple accounts, just to get digs at posters. You offer the board absolutely nothing but insults, insults i'd expect to see on the school playground.

You get banned and you're straight back with another "account".


I'll say one thing, Lids dishes it out and deserves what he gets back at times.

Like bob said, it's utterly endless.


Grow up eh.





But if he dishes it out and deserves what he gets back, what are you moaning about?

Makes no sense.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 