Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2020, 07:40:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷  (Read 948 times)
ZmB
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 183


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:50:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:45:13 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 05:36:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:35:09 PM
STOP BULLYING ME  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓

AND FIGHT YER OWN BATTLES  🤔


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Called out on his bullshit and resorts to this.

Quite a sad man really.

SAYS THE ZOMBIE WHO HAS DODGED MEETING ME FOR ABOUT 5 YEARS  🐔🐔🐔

I THINK THE LADS WITH ANY SENSE ON ERE KNOW WHO THE REAL SAD CUNT IS  👍😂😂😂👍

I'VE RAN WRINGS AROUND YOU AND YER MUPPET 🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸 MATES ON THIS THREAD 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓

YOU PUT THE GULL 👍 IN TO GULLIBLE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Wrings 🤔
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 331


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:55:58 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 05:50:20 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:45:13 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 05:36:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:35:09 PM
STOP BULLYING ME  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓

AND FIGHT YER OWN BATTLES  🤔


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Called out on his bullshit and resorts to this.

Quite a sad man really.

SAYS THE ZOMBIE WHO HAS DODGED MEETING ME FOR ABOUT 5 YEARS  🐔🐔🐔

I THINK THE LADS WITH ANY SENSE ON ERE KNOW WHO THE REAL SAD CUNT IS  👍😂😂😂👍

I'VE RAN WRINGS AROUND YOU AND YER MUPPET 🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸 MATES ON THIS THREAD 🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓

YOU PUT THE GULL 👍 IN TO GULLIBLE  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Wrings 🤔

Oh Dear. 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 759


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:19:28 PM »
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 112


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:23:20 PM »
Are you saying your mate Lids is a troll??  mick
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 331


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:27:10 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

At least Lids has a bit of Craic.  klins
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 759


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:35:06 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 06:27:10 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

At least Lids has a bit of Craic.  klins

Dont be too hard on yourself tublin
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 850


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:36:55 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

 rava

does that mean he's not going kick fuck out of us all after all...... monkey

thank fuck he was just winding us all up...... lost
Logged
ZmB
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 183


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:38:14 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

Only looks to be one person getting wound up on here, your retarded grandad 👍
Logged
ZmB
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 183


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:39:26 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:36:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

 rava

does that mean he's not going kick fuck out of us all after all...... monkey

thank fuck he was just winding us all up...... lost

😅😅😅👍
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 759


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:41:48 PM »
Speaking of trolls, hello zombie and headcase
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 449


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:49:13 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

How is laughing at an imbecile "Getting wound up"?

There is only one person on here 24/7, shouting and crying for attention like he's on the verge of a breakdown  :meltdown:

We get that you have some kind of attraction to him, but spare us the sanctimonious twaddle.  :unlike:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 759


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:07:33 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 06:49:13 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:19:28 PM
Same old faces getting wound up to fuck over liddles posts. Fuck me lads, hes been playing this card for 10 years on CoB and yous still jump in with both feet.

Ten years of multiple usernames, new accounts and he still winds every single one of you up like a cheap watch.

Seek Help.

How is laughing at an imbecile "Getting wound up"?

There is only one person on here 24/7, shouting and crying for attention like he's on the verge of a breakdown  :meltdown:

We get that you have some kind of attraction to him, but spare us the sanctimonious twaddle.  :unlike:

And heres the ring leader. Bernie, you are laughing at nobody. Take a long hard look in the mirror, you are like a dog with a bone. Let go of it and save us all the fucking boredom of your spats.

Oh hang on, its not you is it, its him......


Playground stuff and its fucking relentless.

Act your age.... you know the rest.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 545


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:14:53 PM »
So when everyone else is on the wind up theyre trolls, but when its Lids, he needs a bigger rod? Ok Rik  oleary
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 759


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:27:16 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:14:53 PM
So when everyone else is on the wind up theyre trolls, but when its Lids, he needs a bigger rod? Ok Rik  oleary


On the wind up?

Fuck off.


Have three Micks
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 836



View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:31:16 PM »
It would be nice if Bernie and Lidds just stopped it. Its utterly endless with no new angle to the animosity

Lidds you pathetic wife beating bellend

I LIVE RENT FREE IN YOUR HEAD AND HOPE YOUR DENTISTS GOT SKILLS
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 