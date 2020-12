ZmB

Online



Posts: 171





Posts: 171

Re: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷 « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:31:19 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:28:36 PM Quote from: kippers on Today at 02:15:11 PM People who bragg about money on social media.



Are generally full of shit. FACT





WHAT'S BRAGGING ABOUT SAYING I'M GLAD I STOCKED UP ON EUROS BEFORE THE ARSE FELL OUT OF THE POUND 👍



YOU SOUND A LITTLE BIT BITTER AND JEALOUS YOU FUCKING TRAPPY CUNT 👎



NEVER MIND EH LAD 😂😂😂



NO DEAL ALL THE WAY 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍

WHAT'S BRAGGING ABOUT SAYING I'M GLAD I STOCKED UP ON EUROS BEFORE THE ARSE FELL OUT OF THE POUND 👍YOU SOUND A LITTLE BIT BITTER AND JEALOUS YOU FUCKING TRAPPY CUNT 👎NEVER MIND EH LAD 😂😂😂NO DEAL ALL THE WAY 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍

Hey Village, what's your favourite bit about no deal?



What benefits will it bring our fine nation? Hey Village, what's your favourite bit about no deal?What benefits will it bring our fine nation?