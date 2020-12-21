Welcome,
December 21, 2020, 10:55:01 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷
Author
Topic: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 180
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷
«
on:
Today
at 06:55:14 AM »
GLAD I STOCKED UP ON EM BEFORE THE NO DEAL GETS PASSED THROUGH 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 843
Re: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:19:41 AM »
Ya get 1.09 for a £1
Last 90 day average has been 1.08 for a £1.
I'm skint an just going to bed = fuck it..... 😎😁😁😁
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 180
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:29:05 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 07:19:41 AM
Ya get 1.09 for a £1
Last 90 day average has been 1.08 for a £1.
I'm skint an just going to bed = fuck it..... 😎😁😁😁
NO YA DON'T LAD 👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LeeTublin
Online
Posts: 324
Re: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:32:36 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:55:14 AM
GLAD I STOCKED UP ON EM BEFORE THE NO DEAL GETS PASSED THROUGH 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
Wont be able to go anywhere anyway.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 536
Re: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:54:55 AM »
Fuck sake Lids
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 831
Re: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:28:39 AM »
Normal millionaires dont have problems attracting women
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 180
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:34:42 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 07:32:36 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:55:14 AM
GLAD I STOCKED UP ON EM BEFORE THE NO DEAL GETS PASSED THROUGH 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
Wont be able to go anywhere anyway.
YOU MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TOO 👎
YA FUCKING PARAFFIN FUCKING LAMP 👍
MONEY TALKS 😉
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 536
Re: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:36:44 AM »
Gobshites talk more
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LeeTublin
Online
Posts: 324
Re: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:47:06 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:34:42 AM
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 07:32:36 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:55:14 AM
GLAD I STOCKED UP ON EM BEFORE THE NO DEAL GETS PASSED THROUGH 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
Wont be able to go anywhere anyway.
YOU MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TOO 👎
YA FUCKING PARAFFIN FUCKING LAMP 👍
MONEY TALKS 😉
No problems for the unemployed to isolate.
