Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2020, 10:55:01 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE EURO 💶 IS WORTH 91 PENCE 💷  (Read 208 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 180

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:55:14 AM »
GLAD I STOCKED UP ON EM BEFORE THE NO DEAL GETS PASSED THROUGH 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 843


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:19:41 AM »
Ya get 1.09  for a £1

Last 90 day average has been 1.08  for a £1.

I'm skint an just going to bed = fuck it.....  😎😁😁😁
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 180

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:29:05 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 07:19:41 AM
Ya get 1.09  for a £1

Last 90 day average has been 1.08  for a £1.

I'm skint an just going to bed = fuck it.....  😎😁😁😁

NO YA DON'T LAD  👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LeeTublin
*****
Online Online

Posts: 324


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:32:36 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:55:14 AM
GLAD I STOCKED UP ON EM BEFORE THE NO DEAL GETS PASSED THROUGH 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍

 

Wont be able to go anywhere anyway. 
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 536


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:54:55 AM »
Fuck sake Lids  souey

 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 831



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:28:39 AM »
Normal millionaires dont have problems attracting women 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 180

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:34:42 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 07:32:36 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:55:14 AM
GLAD I STOCKED UP ON EM BEFORE THE NO DEAL GETS PASSED THROUGH 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍

 

Wont be able to go anywhere anyway. 


YOU MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TOO  👎

YA FUCKING PARAFFIN FUCKING LAMP 👍

MONEY TALKS  😉
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 536


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:36:44 AM »
Gobshites talk more
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LeeTublin
*****
Online Online

Posts: 324


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:47:06 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:34:42 AM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 07:32:36 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:55:14 AM
GLAD I STOCKED UP ON EM BEFORE THE NO DEAL GETS PASSED THROUGH 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍

 

Wont be able to go anywhere anyway. 


YOU MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TOO  👎

YA FUCKING PARAFFIN FUCKING LAMP 👍

MONEY TALKS  😉

No problems for the unemployed to isolate. 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 