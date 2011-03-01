Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: THE LEPERS OF THE WORLD 👎😠😠😠👎  (Read 333 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 180

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 05:11:58 AM »
WE ARE A SMALL ISLAND WITH NO BORDERS.... IN MARCH WE SHOULD HAVE DONE WHAT COUNTRIES ARE DOING TO US NOW 👍

THE GOVERMENT ARE A TOTAL FUCKING JOKE AND HAVE FUCKED THIS WHOLE THING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK  🤡🤡🤡

HEADS NEED TO ROLL  👍😠😠😠👍

FUCK OFF  !!!
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 033


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:22:05 AM »
Stop winging you bell end.  I don't see you without a meal on the table at Xmas and  you appear to be flouting the lockdown rules so what's yer problem wee man?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 180

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:48:11 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 06:22:05 AM
Stop winging you bell end.  I don't see you without a meal on the table at Xmas and  you appear to be flouting the lockdown rules so what's yer problem wee man?


WHO THE FUCK ARE YOU ?

YA BIG HAIRY FUCKING BALLBAG....

YOU ARE INSIGNIFICANT TO ME 👎

JOG ON YOU FUCKING BIG HERBERT 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
ZmB
Posts: 161


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:15:26 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:11:58 AM
WE ARE A SMALL ISLAND WITH NO BORDERS.... IN MARCH WE SHOULD HAVE DONE WHAT COUNTRIES ARE DOING TO US NOW 👍

THE GOVERMENT ARE A TOTAL FUCKING JOKE AND HAVE FUCKED THIS WHOLE THING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK  🤡🤡🤡

HEADS NEED TO ROLL  👍😠😠😠👍

FUCK OFF  !!!

Why do you bother moaning about it you thick cunt?

You'll be alright 👍 

Got three houses 👍

Massive car 👍

Loads of food 👍

Off to Stokesley full of jag 👍

250k in shares 👍

2 flats on marton road rented out 👍

Couple of birds on the go 👍

And also apparently a stock pile of Euro now 👍

Stop whingeing you bullshitting odious little fat bald cunt 👍
tunstall
Posts: 4 315


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:39:59 AM »
mick
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 118

Not big and not clever


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:54:21 AM »
There are some very personal people on here these days.  Not polite at all.  :redcard:
CoB scum
Bernie
Posts: 6 432


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:59:49 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 06:22:05 AM
Stop winging you bell end.  I don't see you without a meal on the table at Xmas and  you appear to be flouting the lockdown rules so what's yer problem wee man?

Yep.......an arsehole who said he was going to pay no attention to the rules and do what he liked is now complaining that we have been shafted because Covid is out of control.

 souey
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 061


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:12:09 AM »
Dear me it's going to be a long Christmas lost

Whatever you think of Liddle he's not wrong, Boris and his piss poor mates have completely fucked this up from start to the current out of control panic that they now seem to be in.
Bernie
Posts: 6 432


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:19:24 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:12:09 AM
Dear me it's going to be a long Christmas lost

Whatever you think of Liddle he's not wrong, Boris and his piss poor mates have completely fucked this up from start to the current out of control panic that they now seem to be in.

12 months ago he was telling us Boris was the best PM sice Churchill!!   lost

If Boris had shut the country down, Business would have slaughtered him.
If he opend it up the NHS and unions would slaughter him.

So people can't go out at xmas. So what? Hardly a big deal is it?

If people had followed the rules instead of all this "Nobody tells me what to do" arrogance then the virus would not have spread like it has.  :wanker:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 831



« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:26:17 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:19:24 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:12:09 AM
Dear me it's going to be a long Christmas lost

Whatever you think of Liddle he's not wrong, Boris and his piss poor mates have completely fucked this up from start to the current out of control panic that they now seem to be in.

12 months ago he was telling us Boris was the best PM sice Churchill!!   lost

If Boris had shut the country down, Business would have slaughtered him.
If he opend it up the NHS and unions would slaughter him.

So people can't go out at xmas. So what? Hardly a big deal is it?

If people had followed the rules instead of all this "Nobody tells me what to do" arrogance then the virus would not have spread like it has.  :wanker:

 :like:

People try to come in my office with no mask. When I tell them to help themselves to one they almost always say oh, I havent got it in a jokey way. Fucking hell  souey
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 754


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:28:01 AM »
Lids, youre gonna need a bigger rod pal.
Bernie
Posts: 6 432


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:37:43 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:28:01 AM
Lids, youre gonna need a bigger rod pal.

Is that the de facto response now when he's made to look a cunt? Make out he did it on purpose?

Meanwhile here's another load of imbeciles out at the weekend spreading the disease about.  Bet a load of those in York were from Teesside.  souey :wanker:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9072389/Revellers-towns-cities-enjoy-drink-Tier-2-rules-hit-pubs-bars.html
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 180

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:37:49 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:28:01 AM
Lids, youre gonna need a bigger rod pal.


MY FUCKING ARMS ARE ACHING MAN  👍😂😂😂👍

GIVE US A SPELL MATE TILL I GET ME BREATH BACK  👍😂😂😂👍🐟🎣🎣🎣🐟
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 180

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:39:28 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:37:43 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:28:01 AM
Lids, youre gonna need a bigger rod pal.

Is that the de facto response now when he's made to look a cunt? Make out he did it on purpose?

Meanwhile here's another load of imbeciles out at the weekend spreading the disease about.  Bet a load of those in York were from Teesside.  souey :wanker:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9072389/Revellers-towns-cities-enjoy-drink-Tier-2-rules-hit-pubs-bars.html

A CUNT IS USEFUL  👍😂😂😂👍

YOU HOWEVER..... ARE NOT  😂😂😂
ZmB
Posts: 161


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:49:21 AM »
Any cunt like Leon who loves Boris should be ashamed of themselves 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 180

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:57:25 AM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 09:49:21 AM
Any cunt like Leon who loves Boris should be ashamed of themselves 👍

BORIS IS A SCRUFFY FAT BUMBLING CUNT  👍

BUT HE WAS A BETTER CHOICE THAN THAT  TERRORIST  LOVING TREE HUGGING CUNT CORBYN 👍
kippers
Posts: 2 368


« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:25:23 AM »
Like Boris or not, he's a fucking goner on the new year.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 061


« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:39:43 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:25:23 AM
Like Boris or not, he's a fucking goner on the new year.

Wouldn't bet on it, Tories are very good at making sure they give themselves the best chance of winning elections, unless he jacks, he will be a useful punchbag for a good couple of years yet.
