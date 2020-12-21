LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 78 173



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 173I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... THE LEPERS OF THE WORLD 👎😠😠😠👎 « on: Today at 05:11:58 AM » WE ARE A SMALL ISLAND WITH NO BORDERS.... IN MARCH WE SHOULD HAVE DONE WHAT COUNTRIES ARE DOING TO US NOW 👍



THE GOVERMENT ARE A TOTAL FUCKING JOKE AND HAVE FUCKED THIS WHOLE THING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK 🤡🤡🤡



HEADS NEED TO ROLL 👍😠😠😠👍



FUCK OFF !!! Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 033





Posts: 1 033 Re: THE LEPERS OF THE WORLD 👎😠😠😠👎 « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:22:05 AM » Stop winging you bell end. I don't see you without a meal on the table at Xmas and you appear to be flouting the lockdown rules so what's yer problem wee man? Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 78 173



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 173I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: THE LEPERS OF THE WORLD 👎😠😠😠👎 « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:48:11 AM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 06:22:05 AM Stop winging you bell end. I don't see you without a meal on the table at Xmas and you appear to be flouting the lockdown rules so what's yer problem wee man?





WHO THE FUCK ARE YOU ?



YA BIG HAIRY FUCKING BALLBAG....



YOU ARE INSIGNIFICANT TO ME 👎



JOG ON YOU FUCKING BIG HERBERT 👍 WHO THE FUCK ARE YOU ?YA BIG HAIRY FUCKING BALLBAG....YOU ARE INSIGNIFICANT TO ME 👎JOG ON YOU FUCKING BIG HERBERT 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊