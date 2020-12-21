Welcome,
December 21, 2020, 06:42:53 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
THE LEPERS OF THE WORLD 👎😠😠😠👎
Author
Topic: THE LEPERS OF THE WORLD 👎😠😠😠👎 (Read 47 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 78 170
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
THE LEPERS OF THE WORLD 👎😠😠😠👎
«
on:
Today
at 05:11:58 AM »
WE ARE A SMALL ISLAND WITH NO BORDERS.... IN MARCH WE SHOULD HAVE DONE WHAT COUNTRIES ARE DOING TO US NOW 👍
THE GOVERMENT ARE A TOTAL FUCKING JOKE AND HAVE FUCKED THIS WHOLE THING UP WEEK AFTER WEEK 🤡🤡🤡
HEADS NEED TO ROLL 👍😠😠😠👍
FUCK OFF !!!
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
Online
Posts: 1 033
Re: THE LEPERS OF THE WORLD 👎😠😠😠👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:22:05 AM »
Stop winging you bell end. I don't see you without a meal on the table at Xmas and you appear to be flouting the lockdown rules so what's yer problem wee man?
Logged
