Author Topic: This has gone way beyond pubs being closed  (Read 20 times)
kippers
« on: Today at 02:21:42 AM »
These fucking idiots have now plunged us into a crisis at the worst time of the year.
Their 'follow the science' blx has now exploded into an international vote of no confidence.
Expect to see 'real' panic buying this weak and probably a market crash all because of a gamble to get people to tow the line has massively backfired.

As a tory, I say, Sorry Boris, you are way out of your depth now son and so is that nervous wreck Hancock.

Also, as a staunch brexiter, the last thing we need right now is a no deal. Get a delay put in place.
