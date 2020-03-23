Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 736







TMPosts: 15 736 Re: FTAO Tortured mind « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:42 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 736







TMPosts: 15 736 Re: FTAO Tortured mind « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:32 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 736







TMPosts: 15 736 Re: FTAO Tortured mind « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:51:00 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 736







TMPosts: 15 736 Re: FTAO Tortured mind « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:57:15 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 736







TMPosts: 15 736 Re: FTAO Tortured mind « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:14:29 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 3 792





Posts: 3 792 Re: FTAO Tortured mind « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:00:05 PM » What a fucking waste of board space, Cant believe Goldby pays for this and this is the shite that is all over the board.



No wonder posters are reluctant to start "normal" threads. Fucking grow up........ Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 3 792





Posts: 3 792 Re: FTAO Tortured mind « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:06:51 PM » Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:02:12 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:00:05 PM What a fucking waste of board space, Cant believe Goldby pays for this and this is the shite that is all over the board.



No wonder posters are reluctant to start "normal" threads. Fucking grow up........







You are 1 of the worst offenders since you "joined".



This board is going downhill, some people try to the raise the boards profile with MFC just for dicks to keep ruining threads with pathetic smileys and shite photos.



We are a fucking joke amongst Boro fans and its down to 4/5 posters who just cant help acting like childish dickheads..... You are 1 of the worst offenders since you "joined".This board is going downhill, some people try to the raise the boards profile with MFC just for dicks to keep ruining threads with pathetic smileys and shite photos.We are a fucking joke amongst Boro fans and its down to 4/5 posters who just cant help acting like childish dickheads..... Logged Sold down the river

Scream till they hear you....