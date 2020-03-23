What a fucking waste of board space, Cant believe Goldby pays for this and this is the shite that is all over the board.
No wonder posters are reluctant to start "normal" threads. Fucking grow up........
You are 1 of the worst offenders since you "joined".
This board is going downhill, some people try to the raise the boards profile with MFC just for dicks to keep ruining threads with pathetic smileys and shite photos.
We are a fucking joke amongst Boro fans and its down to 4/5 posters who just cant help acting like childish dickheads.....