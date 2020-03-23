Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2020, 12:48:45 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FTAO Tortured mind  (Read 298 times)
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 978


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:02:12 AM »
 































 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 736



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:42 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 736



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:07:32 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 978


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:13:25 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:07:32 AM

mick
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 736



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:51:00 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 736



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:57:15 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 438


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:09:25 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:57:15 AM



 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 736



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:14:29 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 792


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:00:05 PM »
What a fucking waste of board space, Cant believe Goldby pays for this and this is the shite that is all over the board.

No wonder posters are reluctant to start "normal" threads. Fucking grow up........
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
LeeTublin
*****
Online Online

Posts: 325


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:02:12 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:00:05 PM
What a fucking waste of board space, Cant believe Goldby pays for this and this is the shite that is all over the board.

No wonder posters are reluctant to start "normal" threads. Fucking grow up........

 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 792


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:06:51 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:02:12 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:00:05 PM
What a fucking waste of board space, Cant believe Goldby pays for this and this is the shite that is all over the board.

No wonder posters are reluctant to start "normal" threads. Fucking grow up........

 

You are 1 of the worst offenders since you "joined".

This board is going downhill, some people try to the raise the boards profile with MFC just for dicks to keep ruining threads with pathetic smileys and shite photos.

We are a fucking joke amongst Boro fans and its down to 4/5 posters who just cant help acting like childish dickheads.....
Logged
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 438


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:20:47 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:06:51 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:02:12 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:00:05 PM
What a fucking waste of board space, Cant believe Goldby pays for this and this is the shite that is all over the board.

No wonder posters are reluctant to start "normal" threads. Fucking grow up........

 

You are 1 of the worst offenders since you "joined".

This board is going downhill, some people try to the raise the boards profile with MFC just for dicks to keep ruining threads with pathetic smileys and shite photos.

We are a fucking joke amongst Boro fans and its down to 4/5 posters who just cant help acting like childish dickheads.....

 oleary :gaz:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 978


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:26:54 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:06:51 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:02:12 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:00:05 PM
What a fucking waste of board space, Cant believe Goldby pays for this and this is the shite that is all over the board.

No wonder posters are reluctant to start "normal" threads. Fucking grow up........

 

You are 1 of the worst offenders since you "joined".

This board is going downhill, some people try to the raise the boards profile with MFC just for dicks to keep ruining threads with pathetic smileys and shite photos.

We are a fucking joke amongst Boro fans and its down to 4/5 posters who just cant help acting like childish dickheads.....

This boards got some of the best boro fans on it, unlike over the road who all hail from the south and might take the odd reading away game in
Logged
ZmB
***
Online Online

Posts: 165


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:28:14 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:06:51 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 12:02:12 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:00:05 PM
What a fucking waste of board space, Cant believe Goldby pays for this and this is the shite that is all over the board.

No wonder posters are reluctant to start "normal" threads. Fucking grow up........

 

You are 1 of the worst offenders since you "joined".

This board is going downhill, some people try to the raise the boards profile with MFC just for dicks to keep ruining threads with pathetic smileys and shite photos.

We are a fucking joke amongst Boro fans and its down to 4/5 posters who just cant help acting like childish dickheads.....

🤣🤣🤣👍
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 