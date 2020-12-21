Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2020, 12:48:39 PM
Author Topic: SPOTY - Sir Lewis 👍👍  (Read 371 times)
ZmB
« on: Yesterday at 11:03:05 PM »
Well done lad👍👍

A fine year. Dominates his sport as well as outstanding political activism👍👍

Top fella and role model 👏
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:07:29 PM »
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gingerpig
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:08:41 PM »
Expected post  BLM
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
tunstall
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 PM »
 :like:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RiversideRifle
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:01:20 AM »
 :ponce:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:09:35 AM »
You're going to have to wiggle the line a bit with bait that big.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:20:07 AM »
You're going to have to wiggle the line a bit with bait that big.


THE DAFT CUNT IS USING BARBLESS  HOOKS  😂😂😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
ZmB
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:28:50 AM »
Yet you both posted on my Lewis love in thread 👍

#BLM 👍
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:29:04 PM »
So it turns out for the first time in history the BBC won't release the vote figures for this "public vote".

Obviously taking notes from Joe Biden.


https://www.express.co.uk/sport/othersport/1059944/BBC-Sports-Personality-of-the-Year-voting-figures-AXED-Lewis-Hamilton-Geraint-Thomas
