ZmB

Online



Posts: 158





Posts: 158 Re: Scottish Cup Winners « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:34:20 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:31:27 PM Go fuck a few youth teamers





Big Jock Knew.....



Calm down bitter Man U fan 👍



You had a good win today 👍



Get your bra off and let your silly hair down 👍👍 Calm down bitter Man U fan 👍You had a good win today 👍Get your bra off and let your silly hair down 👍👍 Logged