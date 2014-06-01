Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 20, 2020, 10:22:52 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Scottish Cup Winners
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Scottish Cup Winners (Read 106 times)
ZmB
Online
Posts: 158
Scottish Cup Winners
«
on:
Today
at 09:22:23 PM »
🇮🇪 🇮🇪 🇮🇪 👍
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 752
Once in every lifetime
Re: Scottish Cup Winners
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:31:27 PM »
Go fuck a few youth teamers
Big Jock Knew.....
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
ZmB
Online
Posts: 158
Re: Scottish Cup Winners
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:34:20 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:31:27 PM
Go fuck a few youth teamers
Big Jock Knew.....
Calm down bitter Man U fan 👍
You had a good win today 👍
Get your bra off and let your silly hair down 👍👍
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 973
Re: Scottish Cup Winners
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:35:39 PM »
That was the equivalent of Liverpool beating Norwich, the septics are finished
WATP!!!!
Logged
ZmB
Online
Posts: 158
Re: Scottish Cup Winners
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:45:00 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 09:35:39 PM
That was the equivalent of Liverpool beating Norwich, the septics are finished
WATP!!!!
A win is a win treacle 👍
🇮🇪 🇮🇪 🇮🇪 👍
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...