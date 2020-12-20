Welcome,
December 20, 2020, 10:22:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Leeds Oh Dear
Topic: Leeds Oh Dear (Read 150 times)
Itchy_ring
Leeds Oh Dear
«
on:
Today
at 07:05:54 PM »
Just a shame its MU handing out the hiding
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts
Re: Leeds Oh Dear
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:07:46 PM »
I can put up with it for this one game
A battering from your biggest rivals!
The Leeds collapse gathers pace...
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Gingerpig
Re: Leeds Oh Dear
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:59:44 PM »
Biggest rivals my arse ............big clubs don;t go missing for 16 yrs
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
