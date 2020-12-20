Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Leeds Oh Dear
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 07:05:54 PM »
Just a shame its MU handing out the hiding
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:07:46 PM »
I can put up with it for this one game

A battering from your biggest rivals!  :alf: :alf:

The Leeds collapse gathers pace...

 :like:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
