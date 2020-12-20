Welcome,
December 20, 2020, 07:14:48 PM
Should I grass the neighbours up or keep quiet
Author
Topic: Should I grass the neighbours up or keep quiet (Read 139 times)
Block21
Offline
Posts: 63
Should I grass the neighbours up or keep quiet
«
on:
Today
at 06:00:42 PM »
I have bleated on about our F***ing aresehole neighbours for months now and still they continue to do as they want. Every day they have multiple people in their house. I had to fix his tablet and stood on the driveway last week and he said "come in, it doesn't matter" What utter cretins.. sorry for going on again but they have had at least 6 people round today... they are as much to blame as the cretins as they turn up the the pied piper...
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 4 310
Re: Should I grass the neighbours up or keep quiet
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:58:11 PM »
Grass the stupid cunts up
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 159
Re: Should I grass the neighbours up or keep quiet
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:06:47 PM »
100% inform the authorities.
Im unsure whether to visit my family over Christmas and then theres these kind of selfish pricks.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 5 490
Re: Should I grass the neighbours up or keep quiet
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:07:57 PM »
Snitches get stitches
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 724
Re: Should I grass the neighbours up or keep quiet
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:09:21 PM »
Logged
