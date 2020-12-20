Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Should I grass the neighbours up or keep quiet
« on: Today at 06:00:42 PM »
I have bleated on about our F***ing aresehole neighbours for months now and still they continue to do as they want. Every day they have multiple people in their house. I had to fix his tablet and stood on the driveway last week and he said "come in, it doesn't matter" What utter cretins.. sorry for going on again but they have had at least 6 people round today... they are as much to blame as the cretins as they turn up the the pied piper...
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:58:11 PM »
Grass the stupid cunts up
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:06:47 PM »
100% inform the authorities.

Im unsure whether to visit my family over Christmas and then theres these kind of selfish pricks.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:07:57 PM »
Snitches get stitches 
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:09:21 PM »
