December 20, 2020, 05:42:51 PM
Author Topic: Sir Marcus Rashford  (Read 204 times)
daftjim
« on: Today at 04:14:45 PM »
Well deserved :homer: :mido: :alastair: BLM jc
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:19:41 PM »
He's done a wonderful job of highlighting an awful issue. Excellent to see a young footballer helping out society and having some morals.

 jc

However, you using it to stir shit on here and incite racial hatred/divisions is one of the lowest things I think I've ever seen on this forum and that's saying something. You couldn't give a toss about the poor kids that thankfully will be looked after this Xmas, only about who you can wind up and how you can stir hatred amongst people. What a vile individual you are.

 :unlike:
daftjim
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:24:22 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:19:41 PM

However, you using it to stir shit on here and incite racial hatred/divisions is one of the lowest things I think I've ever seen on this forum and that's saying something.


 mcl

Incite racial hatred. Only you raised that son. 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:25:13 PM »
  you odious cretin.
daftjim
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:26:45 PM »
It's you that has a problem with his skin colour not me 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:29:35 PM »
 :dftt:
daftjim
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:30:31 PM »
 BLM
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:32:09 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 04:30:31 PM
BLM

Emphatically proved the point I was making in my original reply.

Stupid aswell as vile.

 
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:33:02 PM »
Kev's 100% right all you are after is a race baiting argument you dull greedy parasite lefty cunt  :wanker:

If you were so caring about kids in trouble where's your fucking donation on here  :wanker:

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=147957.0      



Let me guess another Matty who pay's em thousands by Direct Debit  


Loved the Old Field comment about you the other day , Trot off and get a wet wipe for the bloke who's just nailed your wife  :alf: :alf: :alf:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:34:11 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:33:02 PM
Kev's 100% right all you are after is a race baiting argument you dull greedy parasite lefty cunt  :wanker:

If you were so caring about kids in trouble where's your fucking donation on here  :wanker:

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=147957.0      



Let me guess another Matty who pay's em thousands by Direct Debit  


Loved the Old Field comment about you the other day , Trot off and get a wet wipe for the bloke who's just nailed your wife  :alf: :alf: :alf:

Correct. Don't give it to him. Just laugh at how daft he has made himself look
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:35:01 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 04:14:45 PM
Well deserved :homer: :mido: :alastair: BLM jc




 :like: :like:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:35:37 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:34:11 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:33:02 PM
Kev's 100% right all you are after is a race baiting argument you dull greedy parasite lefty cunt  :wanker:

If you were so caring about kids in trouble where's your fucking donation on here  :wanker:

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=147957.0      



Let me guess another Matty who pay's em thousands by Direct Debit  


Loved the Old Field comment about you the other day , Trot off and get a wet wipe for the bloke who's just nailed your wife  :alf: :alf: :alf:

Correct. Don't give it to him. Just laugh at how daft he has made himself look







 :like: :like:
daftjim
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:37:52 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:33:02 PM

Let me guess another Matty who pay's em thousands by Direct Debit  


You'll never know.   :like:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:38:57 PM »
Wet Wipe Boy  :wanker:
daftjim
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:39:38 PM »
BTW the usual racists getting all upset about Sir Marcus. Sadly all very predictable.  
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:43:00 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 04:39:38 PM
BTW the usual racists getting all upset about Sir Marcus. Sadly all very predictable.  

Mr Wet Wipe 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:43:25 PM »
You posted for bites. You got none. Everyone has praised rashford and seen what a disgusting bitter cunt you are in the process.

Didn't quite go how you anticipated this thread did it!

 
daftjim
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:49:24 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 04:43:25 PM
You posted for bites. You got none.

Mirror mirror

 
daftjim
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:51:25 PM »
Get on it
http://www.change.org/p/honours-comittee-a-knighthood-for-marcus-rashford
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:16:13 PM »
Wee_Willie
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:22:36 PM »
Poor kids are generally fat and overweight, due largely to neglect.

We have a public service provision accountable to identify incidents of neglect.

I would respect MR more if he highlighted the high rates of neglect and child abuse in underclass families.

But that would be an uncomfortable truth and not worthy of political kudos. Better to highlight emotive symptomatic effects of neglect rather than the cause.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:29:13 PM »
Couldnt agree more. Idiot parenting is never mentioned by the MSM.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:39:17 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 05:22:36 PM
Poor kids are generally fat and overweight, due largely to neglect.

We have a public service provision accountable to identify incidents of neglect.

I would respect MR more if he highlighted the high rates of neglect and child abuse in underclass families.

But that would be an uncomfortable truth and not worthy of political kudos. Better to highlight emotive symptomatic effects of neglect rather than the cause.

He can't highlight something if he hasn't suffered it himself
