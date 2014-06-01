Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 20, 2020, 05:42:51 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sir Marcus Rashford
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Sir Marcus Rashford (Read 204 times)
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 656
Sir Marcus Rashford
«
on:
Today
at 04:14:45 PM »
Well deserved
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 471
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:19:41 PM »
He's done a wonderful job of highlighting an awful issue. Excellent to see a young footballer helping out society and having some morals.
However, you using it to stir shit on here and incite racial hatred/divisions is one of the lowest things I think I've ever seen on this forum and that's saying something. You couldn't give a toss about the poor kids that thankfully will be looked after this Xmas, only about who you can wind up and how you can stir hatred amongst people. What a vile individual you are.
Logged
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 656
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:24:22 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 04:19:41 PM
However, you using it to stir shit on here and incite racial hatred/divisions is one of the lowest things I think I've ever seen on this forum and that's saying something.
Incite racial hatred. Only you raised that son.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 471
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:25:13 PM »
you odious cretin.
Logged
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 656
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:26:45 PM »
It's you that has a problem with his skin colour not me
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 471
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:29:35 PM »
Logged
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 656
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:30:31 PM »
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 471
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:32:09 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 04:30:31 PM
Emphatically proved the point I was making in my original reply.
Stupid aswell as vile.
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 2 466
TRUMP 2020
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:33:02 PM »
Kev's 100% right all you are after is a race baiting argument you dull greedy parasite lefty cunt
If you were so caring about kids in trouble where's your fucking donation on here
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=147957.0
Let me guess another Matty who pay's em thousands by Direct Debit
Loved the Old Field comment about you the other day , Trot off and get a wet wipe for the bloke who's just nailed your wife
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 471
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:34:11 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 04:33:02 PM
Kev's 100% right all you are after is a race baiting argument you dull greedy parasite lefty cunt
If you were so caring about kids in trouble where's your fucking donation on here
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=147957.0
Let me guess another Matty who pay's em thousands by Direct Debit
Loved the Old Field comment about you the other day , Trot off and get a wet wipe for the bloke who's just nailed your wife
Correct. Don't give it to him. Just laugh at how daft he has made himself look
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 096
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:35:01 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 04:14:45 PM
Well deserved
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 2 466
TRUMP 2020
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:35:37 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 04:34:11 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 04:33:02 PM
Kev's 100% right all you are after is a race baiting argument you dull greedy parasite lefty cunt
If you were so caring about kids in trouble where's your fucking donation on here
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=147957.0
Let me guess another Matty who pay's em thousands by Direct Debit
Loved the Old Field comment about you the other day , Trot off and get a wet wipe for the bloke who's just nailed your wife
Correct. Don't give it to him. Just laugh at how daft he has made himself look
Logged
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 656
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:37:52 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 04:33:02 PM
Let me guess another Matty who pay's em thousands by Direct Debit
You'll never know.
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 2 466
TRUMP 2020
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:38:57 PM »
Wet Wipe Boy
Logged
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 656
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:39:38 PM »
BTW the usual racists getting all upset about Sir Marcus. Sadly all very predictable.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 5 487
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:43:00 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on
Today
at 04:39:38 PM
BTW the usual racists getting all upset about Sir Marcus. Sadly all very predictable.
Mr Wet Wipe
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 471
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:43:25 PM »
You posted for bites. You got none. Everyone has praised rashford and seen what a disgusting bitter cunt you are in the process.
Didn't quite go how you anticipated this thread did it!
Logged
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 656
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:49:24 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 04:43:25 PM
You posted for bites. You got none.
Mirror mirror
Logged
daftjim
Offline
Posts: 2 656
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:51:25 PM »
Get on it
http://www.change.org/p/honours-comittee-a-knighthood-for-marcus-rashford
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 934
Pack o cunts
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 05:16:13 PM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 736
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 05:22:36 PM »
Poor kids are generally fat and overweight, due largely to neglect.
We have a public service provision accountable to identify incidents of neglect.
I would respect MR more if he highlighted the high rates of neglect and child abuse in underclass families.
But that would be an uncomfortable truth and not worthy of political kudos. Better to highlight emotive symptomatic effects of neglect rather than the cause.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 764
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 05:29:13 PM »
Couldnt agree more. Idiot parenting is never mentioned by the MSM.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 750
Once in every lifetime
Re: Sir Marcus Rashford
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 05:39:17 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 05:22:36 PM
Poor kids are generally fat and overweight, due largely to neglect.
We have a public service provision accountable to identify incidents of neglect.
I would respect MR more if he highlighted the high rates of neglect and child abuse in underclass families.
But that would be an uncomfortable truth and not worthy of political kudos. Better to highlight emotive symptomatic effects of neglect rather than the cause.
He can't highlight something if he hasn't suffered it himself
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...