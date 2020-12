LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 78 173



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 173I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... DO AS I SAY.... NOT AS I DO..... « on: Yesterday at 12:09:19 PM »



GOT A FUCKING WEDGE IN ME POCKET THAT WOULD HOLD A FUCKING BATTLESHIP UP 👍💷💷💷💷💷💷👍



AND I CAN'T EVEN SPEND IT DOWN THE CRUISER 😠😠😠



FUCK OFF !!!!!



FUCK OFF YA CLUELESS CUNTS 👎😠😠😠👎GOT A FUCKING WEDGE IN ME POCKET THAT WOULD HOLD A FUCKING BATTLESHIP UP 👍💷💷💷💷💷💷👍AND I CAN'T EVEN SPEND IT DOWN THE CRUISER 😠😠😠FUCK OFF !!!!! Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 78 173



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 173I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: DO AS I SAY.... NOT AS I DO..... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:07:08 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:38:12 PM If your as buckled as you like to tell us, sell the fucking scrap motor and buy something decent





DAFT CUNT 👎





NO SCRAP ON THIS LUXURY MOTOR LAD 👎



BEEN THINKING OF TRADING IT IN FOR A BRAND NEW ONE 👍



THERE OFFERING 20K OFF A NEW 70K XJ 👍



GONNA SEE WHAT THEY OFFER PART EX 👍



IF THEY OFFER ME 20K I CAN SOON PULL 30K OUT THE SKY ROCKET 👍😎👍 DAFT CUNT 👎NO SCRAP ON THIS LUXURY MOTOR LAD 👎BEEN THINKING OF TRADING IT IN FOR A BRAND NEW ONE 👍THERE OFFERING 20K OFF A NEW 70K XJ 👍GONNA SEE WHAT THEY OFFER PART EX 👍IF THEY OFFER ME 20K I CAN SOON PULL 30K OUT THE SKY ROCKET 👍😎👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

ZmB

Online



Posts: 160





Posts: 160 Re: DO AS I SAY.... NOT AS I DO..... « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:30:25 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:09:19 PM



GOT A FUCKING WEDGE IN ME POCKET THAT WOULD HOLD A FUCKING BATTLESHIP UP 👍💷💷💷💷💷💷👍



AND I CAN'T EVEN SPEND IT DOWN THE CRUISER 😠😠😠



FUCK OFF !!!!!





FUCK OFF YA CLUELESS CUNTS 👎😠😠😠👎GOT A FUCKING WEDGE IN ME POCKET THAT WOULD HOLD A FUCKING BATTLESHIP UP 👍💷💷💷💷💷💷👍AND I CAN'T EVEN SPEND IT DOWN THE CRUISER 😠😠😠FUCK OFF !!!!!

Well done on one of your most odious posts yet 👍



Why not buy a house instead of living in a rented flat at your age?👍



You flabby little billy 👍 Well done on one of your most odious posts yet 👍Why not buy a house instead of living in a rented flat at your age?👍You flabby little billy 👍 Logged