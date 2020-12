LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 78 165



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 165I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... DO AS I SAY.... NOT AS I DO..... « on: Today at 12:09:19 PM »



GOT A FUCKING WEDGE IN ME POCKET THAT WOULD HOLD A FUCKING BATTLESHIP UP 👍💷💷💷💷💷💷👍



AND I CAN'T EVEN SPEND IT DOWN THE CRUISER 😠😠😠



FUCK OFF !!!!!



FUCK OFF YA CLUELESS CUNTS 👎😠😠😠👎GOT A FUCKING WEDGE IN ME POCKET THAT WOULD HOLD A FUCKING BATTLESHIP UP 👍💷💷💷💷💷💷👍AND I CAN'T EVEN SPEND IT DOWN THE CRUISER 😠😠😠FUCK OFF !!!!! Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊