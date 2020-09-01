Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2020, 08:50:22 PM
Author Topic: The Premier league sharks are circling  (Read 522 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 11:38:16 AM »
Hearing mcnair, Spence and dijksteel have had enquiries made, dijksteel from Palace and Newcastle   :pd:
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:58:31 AM »
£20m asking price as a minimum
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:51 PM »
I wouldn't take 20m for McNair or Djiksteel
Pile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:33:11 PM »
Anyone and everyone would be sold if a £15m+ offer came in. Gibbo has been banging on about clubs potentially going to the wall and any major sale would safeguard Boro. It wouldnt help the team but would ensure our safety. This covid lark could go on for years.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:57:02 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 12:33:11 PM
Anyone and everyone would be sold if a £15m+ offer came in. Gibbo has been banging on about clubs potentially going to the wall and any major sale would safeguard Boro. It wouldnt help the team but would ensure our safety. This covid lark could go on for years.


Jake Andrews
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:58:26 PM »
The Club would take less than that for any of the Players mentioned above.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:59:28 PM »
You could sign any player in the championship for £15m
Jake Andrews
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:07:12 PM »
Ismaila Sarr
Ivan Toney












Patrick Roberts




       
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:09:57 PM »
Fuck off.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:15:25 PM »
monkey    monkey   
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:53:10 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 12:58:26 PM
The Club would take less than that for any of the Players mentioned above.

You know that how?
Pile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:31:56 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:53:10 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 12:58:26 PM
The Club would take less than that for any of the Players mentioned above.

You know that how?


Gibson has said the club are on a knife edge and need additional revenue to survive. He reckons 10-12 (iirc) are already fucked and all other championship teams without parachute payments arent far behind. It stands to reason that just about any bid near the ten million mark will get what you want from Boro or any other financially struggling club outside the prem. I mean, who wouldnt take £8m for Dicksteel? Hes had a good season so far but looked overpriced at £2m before Warnock came in. 

Bud Wiser
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:58:03 PM »
Yes, thats pretty much the law of the footballing jungle.

Although I do hope Gibson remembers where Hull City were last January when they decided to do a bit self-imposed asset stripping!
