December 20, 2020, 04:06:37 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Premier league sharks are circling
Author
Topic: The Premier league sharks are circling (Read 306 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 971
The Premier league sharks are circling
«
on:
Today
at 11:38:16 AM »
Hearing mcnair, Spence and dijksteel have had enquiries made, dijksteel from Palace and Newcastle
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 5 483
Re: The Premier league sharks are circling
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:58:31 AM »
£20m asking price as a minimum
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 460
Re: The Premier league sharks are circling
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:00:51 PM »
I wouldn't take 20m for McNair or Djiksteel
Pile
Offline
Posts: 41 192
Re: The Premier league sharks are circling
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:33:11 PM »
Anyone and everyone would be sold if a £15m+ offer came in. Gibbo has been banging on about clubs potentially going to the wall and any major sale would safeguard Boro. It wouldnt help the team but would ensure our safety. This covid lark could go on for years.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 095
Re: The Premier league sharks are circling
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:57:02 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 12:33:11 PM
Anyone and everyone would be sold if a £15m+ offer came in. Gibbo has been banging on about clubs potentially going to the wall and any major sale would safeguard Boro. It wouldnt help the team but would ensure our safety. This covid lark could go on for years.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 789
Re: The Premier league sharks are circling
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:58:26 PM »
The Club would take less than that for any of the Players mentioned above.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 095
Re: The Premier league sharks are circling
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:59:28 PM »
You could sign any player in the championship for £15m
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 789
Re: The Premier league sharks are circling
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:07:12 PM »
Ismaila Sarr
Ivan Toney
Patrick Roberts
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 095
Re: The Premier league sharks are circling
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:09:57 PM »
Fuck off.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 789
Re: The Premier league sharks are circling
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:15:25 PM »
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 932
Pack o cunts
Re: The Premier league sharks are circling
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:53:10 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Today
at 12:58:26 PM
The Club would take less than that for any of the Players mentioned above.
You know that how?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
