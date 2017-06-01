Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Premier league sharks are circling  (Read 306 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 11:38:16 AM »
Hearing mcnair, Spence and dijksteel have had enquiries made, dijksteel from Palace and Newcastle   :pd:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:58:31 AM »
£20m asking price as a minimum
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:51 PM »
I wouldn't take 20m for McNair or Djiksteel
Pile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:33:11 PM »
Anyone and everyone would be sold if a £15m+ offer came in. Gibbo has been banging on about clubs potentially going to the wall and any major sale would safeguard Boro. It wouldnt help the team but would ensure our safety. This covid lark could go on for years.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:57:02 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 12:33:11 PM
Anyone and everyone would be sold if a £15m+ offer came in. Gibbo has been banging on about clubs potentially going to the wall and any major sale would safeguard Boro. It wouldnt help the team but would ensure our safety. This covid lark could go on for years.


 :like:
Jake Andrews
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:58:26 PM »
The Club would take less than that for any of the Players mentioned above.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:59:28 PM »
You could sign any player in the championship for £15m
Jake Andrews
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:07:12 PM »
Ismaila Sarr
Ivan Toney












Patrick Roberts




       
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:09:57 PM »
Fuck off.
Jake Andrews
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:15:25 PM »
monkey    monkey   
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:53:10 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 12:58:26 PM
The Club would take less than that for any of the Players mentioned above.

You know that how?
