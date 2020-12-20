Pile

Online



Posts: 41 191







Posts: 41 191

Re: The Premier league sharks are circling « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:33:11 PM » Anyone and everyone would be sold if a £15m+ offer came in. Gibbo has been banging on about clubs potentially going to the wall and any major sale would safeguard Boro. It wouldnt help the team but would ensure our safety. This covid lark could go on for years.