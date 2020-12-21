Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 21, 2020, 10:54:38 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone received a letter?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Anyone received a letter? (Read 668 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 738
Anyone received a letter?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:22 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/iptv-kodi-box-users-set-19489505
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 5 504
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:02 AM »
Nope, but use a VPN then they can't know if you use it or not.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwickred
Offline
Posts: 337
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:10:22 PM »
VPN always on! Fuck em
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 678
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:55:56 PM »
Do you think the person who wrote that article also handles the government covid propaganda?
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 087
Superstar
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:31:52 PM »
Nobody can see what your streaming not even your I.p
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 977
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:03:28 PM »
Dont be fooled lads, they can't see fuck all
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 4 315
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:38:25 PM »
They can if they look through the window
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 106
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:48:17 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 05:38:25 PM
They can if they look through the window
One should only have a television in one of the rear reception rooms. The front reception room should be a reading room
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
tunstall
Online
Posts: 4 315
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:54:58 PM »
Our living room is down the back of the house
Cos we're dead posh and that
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 438
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:16:27 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 05:54:58 PM
Our living room is down the back of the house
Cos we're dead posh and that
So is ours'
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 175
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:07:06 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:48:17 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 05:38:25 PM
They can if they look through the window
One should only have a television in one of the rear reception rooms. The front reception room should be a reading room
Actually one should be surrounded by one's own land so no cunt can see anything from the road anyway.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
Online
Posts: 4 315
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:18:45 AM »
....or live in a flat that isn't on the ground floor
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...