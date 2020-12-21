Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 21, 2020, 10:54:38 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Anyone received a letter?  (Read 668 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 738



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:07:22 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/iptv-kodi-box-users-set-19489505
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 504


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:18:02 AM »
Nope, but use a VPN then they can't know if you use it or not.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwickred
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 337


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:10:22 PM »
VPN always on! Fuck em
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 678


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:55:56 PM »
Do you think the person who wrote that article also handles the government covid propaganda?
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 087

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:31:52 PM »
Nobody can see what your streaming not even your I.p
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 977


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:03:28 PM »
Dont be fooled lads, they can't see fuck all
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 315


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:38:25 PM »
They can if they look through the window 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 106


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:48:17 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:38:25 PM
They can if they look through the window 


One should only have a television in one of the rear reception rooms. The front reception room should be a reading room 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 315


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:54:58 PM »
Our living room is down the back of the house  :homer:

Cos we're dead posh and that
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 438



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:16:27 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:54:58 PM
Our living room is down the back of the house  :homer:

Cos we're dead posh and that
So is ours'
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 175


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:07:06 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:48:17 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:38:25 PM
They can if they look through the window 


One should only have a television in one of the rear reception rooms. The front reception room should be a reading room 

Actually one should be surrounded by one's own land so no cunt can see anything from the road anyway.
 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 315


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:18:45 AM »
....or live in a flat that isn't on the ground floor

 :chrisk:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 