TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 8 175





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 175Pull your socks up Tel.

Re: Anyone received a letter? « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:07:06 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:48:17 PM Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 05:38:25 PM

They can if they look through the window



One should only have a television in one of the rear reception rooms. The front reception room should be a reading room

One should only have a television in one of the rear reception rooms. The front reception room should be a reading room

Actually one should be surrounded by one's own land so no cunt can see anything from the road anyway.

Actually one should be surrounded by one's own land so no cunt can see anything from the road anyway.