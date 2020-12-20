Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2020, 05:42:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Anyone received a letter?  (Read 408 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 736



View Profile
« on: Today at 11:07:22 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/iptv-kodi-box-users-set-19489505
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 487


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:18:02 AM »
Nope, but use a VPN then they can't know if you use it or not.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
barwickred
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 337


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:10:22 PM »
VPN always on! Fuck em
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Online Online

Posts: 678


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:55:56 PM »
Do you think the person who wrote that article also handles the government covid propaganda?
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 083

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:31:52 PM »
Nobody can see what your streaming not even your I.p
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 971


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:03:28 PM »
Dont be fooled lads, they can't see fuck all
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 308


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:38:25 PM »
They can if they look through the window 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 