December 20, 2020, 04:06:32 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone received a letter?
Author
Topic: Anyone received a letter? (Read 330 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 735
Anyone received a letter?
«
on:
Today
at 11:07:22 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/iptv-kodi-box-users-set-19489505
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 483
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:18:02 AM »
Nope, but use a VPN then they can't know if you use it or not.
barwickred
Posts: 337
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:10:22 PM »
VPN always on! Fuck em
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 678
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:55:56 PM »
Do you think the person who wrote that article also handles the government covid propaganda?
Minge
Posts: 10 083
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:31:52 PM »
Nobody can see what your streaming not even your I.p
RiversideRifle
Posts: 971
Re: Anyone received a letter?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:03:28 PM »
Dont be fooled lads, they can't see fuck all
