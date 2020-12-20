Welcome,
December 20, 2020, 11:18:53 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Topic: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
LEON TROTSKY
CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Today
Today at 07:46:29 AM
WHEN THEY TELL US 😠😠😠
WE CAN'T LOOK OUT THE WINDOWS 👎😂😂😂😂😂👎
WHAT A FUCKING BIG CLUSTERFUCK 👎🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👎
Re: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Today
Today at 08:53:06 AM
You have missed tier 5 lids.
Tier 5 will ban all working/lower class people from leaving their house unless they are working in a job where they serve the middle classes.
Worlds gone mad.
Re: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Today
Today at 09:00:06 AM
its what the tories have always wanted...
Re: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Today
Today at 09:02:31 AM
Today
Today at 09:00:06 AM
its what the tories have always wanted...
We should all be ok on here then because we are all multiple property owning millionaires aren't we?
Re: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Today
Today at 09:04:55 AM
Re: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Today
Today at 10:11:21 AM
Czech philharmonic orchestra
Wearing masks while blowing their breaths out through their instruments while breathing back in through their mouths
Re: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Today
Today at 10:12:39 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
Today at 07:46:29 AM
WHEN THEY TELL US 😠😠😠
WE CAN'T LOOK OUT THE WINDOWS 👎😂😂😂😂😂👎
WHAT A FUCKING BIG CLUSTERFUCK 👎🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👎
Your man BoJo plays another blinder 👍
Re: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Today
Today at 10:19:34 AM
Quote from: sockets on
Today
Today at 10:11:21 AM
Czech philharmonic orchestra
Wearing masks while blowing their breaths out through their instruments while breathing back in through their mouths
Re: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Today
Today at 10:44:30 AM
Now that London is in lockdown i wonder if smalltown is allowed outside his tower block with his 25 metre extension lead to charge his car up
Re: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Today
Today at 11:03:38 AM
Today
Today at 10:12:39 AM
Today
Today at 07:46:29 AM
WHEN THEY TELL US 😠😠😠
WE CAN'T LOOK OUT THE WINDOWS 👎😂😂😂😂😂👎
WHAT A FUCKING BIG CLUSTERFUCK 👎🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👎
Your man BoJo plays another blinder 👍
GROW A SET OF NADS ZOMBIE 👎😂😂😂👎 AND STOP BLUBBERING LIKE A FUCKING CHILD 👎
OH HANG ON A MINUTE...... 👍😂😂😂👍
Re: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Today
Today at 11:11:00 AM
Today
Today at 11:03:38 AM
Today
Today at 10:12:39 AM
Today
Today at 07:46:29 AM
WHEN THEY TELL US 😠😠😠
WE CAN'T LOOK OUT THE WINDOWS 👎😂😂😂😂😂👎
WHAT A FUCKING BIG CLUSTERFUCK 👎🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👎
Your man BoJo plays another blinder 👍
GROW A SET OF NADS ZOMBIE 👎😂😂😂👎 AND STOP BLUBBERING LIKE A FUCKING CHILD 👎
OH HANG ON A MINUTE...... 👍😂😂😂👍
Oh the irony! 👍
Classic village 🤣👍
