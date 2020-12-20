Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2020, 11:18:48 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍  (Read 229 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 163

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:46:29 AM »
WHEN THEY TELL US  😠😠😠



WE CAN'T LOOK OUT THE WINDOWS  👎😂😂😂😂😂👎

WHAT A FUCKING BIG CLUSTERFUCK  👎🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 521


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:53:06 AM »
You have missed tier 5 lids.

Tier 5 will ban all working/lower class people from leaving their house unless they are working in a job where they serve the middle classes.


Worlds gone mad.


 :redcard:
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 307


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:00:06 AM »
its what the tories have always wanted...
Logged
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 521


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:02:31 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:00:06 AM
its what the tories have always wanted...


We should all be ok on here then because we are all multiple property owning millionaires aren't we?


 

 
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 307


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:04:55 AM »
sshhh
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 463


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:11:21 AM »

Czech philharmonic orchestra  :duh:

Wearing masks while blowing their breaths out through their instruments while breathing back in through their mouths  lost charles souey
Logged
ZmB
***
Online Online

Posts: 152


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:12:39 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:46:29 AM
WHEN THEY TELL US  😠😠😠



WE CAN'T LOOK OUT THE WINDOWS  👎😂😂😂😂😂👎

WHAT A FUCKING BIG CLUSTERFUCK  👎🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👎

Your man BoJo plays another blinder 👍
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 307


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:19:34 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:11:21 AM

Czech philharmonic orchestra  :duh:

Wearing masks while blowing their breaths out through their instruments while breathing back in through their mouths  lost charles souey
Logged
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 521


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:44:30 AM »
Now that London is in lockdown i wonder if smalltown is allowed outside his tower block with his 25 metre extension lead to charge his car up
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 163

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:03:38 AM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 10:12:39 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:46:29 AM
WHEN THEY TELL US  😠😠😠



WE CAN'T LOOK OUT THE WINDOWS  👎😂😂😂😂😂👎

WHAT A FUCKING BIG CLUSTERFUCK  👎🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👎






Your man BoJo plays another blinder 👍


GROW A SET OF NADS ZOMBIE 👎😂😂😂👎 AND STOP BLUBBERING LIKE A FUCKING CHILD 👎

OH HANG ON A MINUTE...... 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
ZmB
***
Online Online

Posts: 152


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:11:00 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:03:38 AM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 10:12:39 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:46:29 AM
WHEN THEY TELL US  😠😠😠



WE CAN'T LOOK OUT THE WINDOWS  👎😂😂😂😂😂👎

WHAT A FUCKING BIG CLUSTERFUCK  👎🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👎






Your man BoJo plays another blinder 👍


GROW A SET OF NADS ZOMBIE 👎😂😂😂👎 AND STOP BLUBBERING LIKE A FUCKING CHILD 👎

OH HANG ON A MINUTE...... 👍😂😂😂👍





Oh the irony! 👍

Classic village 🤣👍
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 