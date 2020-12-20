Welcome,
December 20, 2020, 07:54:49 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
Author
Topic: CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍 (Read 11 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 162
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
CANT WAIT FOR TIER 6 👍
«
on:
Today
at 07:46:29 AM »
WHEN THEY TELL US 😠😠😠
WE CAN'T LOOK OUT THE WINDOWS 👎😂😂😂😂😂👎
WHAT A FUCKING BIG CLUSTERFUCK 👎🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
