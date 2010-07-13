Welcome,
NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
Author
Topic: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS.... (Read 537 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 182
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:28 AM »
TITS OFF 👍😂😂😂👍
WATFORD SACK THEIR MANAGER AFTER JUST 20 GAMES 😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 736
Re: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:53:45 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 4 315
Re: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:59:24 AM »
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 789
Re: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:01:23 PM »
They're 5th in the Table the mad cunts.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 106
Re: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:02:24 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 01:01:23 PM
They're 5th in the Table the mad cunts.
We were 4th
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 789
Re: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:18:34 PM »
How'd that work out for us.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 106
Re: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 01:21:51 PM »
I know. I was calling Boro stupid cunts.
You radged cunt. Get back to your boxing essays
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 789
Re: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 01:56:01 PM »
I know you was, dickhead. My frustration too is directed at the Club.
Now you get back to your other accounts on here. They're funny as fuck...
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 182
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 02:27:52 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 01:56:01 PM
I know you was, dickhead. My frustration too is directed at the Club.
Now you get back to your other accounts on here. They're sad as fuck... like you...
SORTED 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 106
Re: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 02:29:35 PM »
Beer me, porky tits 😂😂😂😂🍉🍉🍉🍉🤠🤠🤠🤠
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 736
Re: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 02:42:46 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Online
Posts: 6 438
Re: NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:28:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 02:29:35 PM
Beer me, porky tits 😂😂😂😂🍉🍉🍉🍉🤠🤠🤠🤠
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
