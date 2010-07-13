Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
NIGEL PEARSON MUST BE LAUGHING HIS....
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


Yesterday at 07:23:28 AM
TITS OFF  👍😂😂😂👍

WATFORD SACK THEIR MANAGER AFTER JUST 20 GAMES  😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH....
Tortured_Mind
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:53:45 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
tunstall
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:59:24 AM
mick
Jake Andrews
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:01:23 PM
They're 5th in the Table the mad cunts.


charles       
El Capitan
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:02:24 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 01:01:23 PM
They're 5th in the Table the mad cunts.


charles       


We were 4th  mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:18:34 PM
How'd that work out for us.







souey    :meltdown:    :wanker:
El Capitan
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:21:51 PM
I know. I was calling Boro stupid cunts.





You radged cunt. Get back to your boxing essays   :meltdown: :meltdown: mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:56:01 PM
I know you was, dickhead. My frustration too is directed at the Club.






Now you get back to your other accounts on here. They're funny as fuck...


        :bc:
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:27:52 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 01:56:01 PM
I know you was, dickhead. My frustration too is directed at the Club.






Now you get back to your other accounts on here. They're sad as fuck... like you...


        :bc:


SORTED 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH....
El Capitan
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:29:35 PM
Beer me, porky tits 😂😂😂😂🍉🍉🍉🍉🤠🤠🤠🤠
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:42:46 PM
 mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bernie
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:28:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:29:35 PM
Beer me, porky tits 😂😂😂😂🍉🍉🍉🍉🤠🤠🤠🤠
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
