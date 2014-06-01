livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 452 Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock? « on: Today at 07:37:49 PM »



Turned an absolute shower into playoff contenders with practically zero budget.



Any dickhead still think Karanka is better?



Have three Sids.



I'm struggling to think of many.

Turned an absolute shower into playoff contenders with practically zero budget.

Any dickhead still think Karanka is better?

Have three Sids.

Inglorious_Basterd

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 491Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock? « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:51:41 PM » Superb manager is NW.



He would get us promoted if he was provided with some money to spend in January.



I guess it depends on the ambition of the clubs hierarchy.



Over to you curly...

Pile

Hes doing an excellent job. As for the squad, Woodgate was getting the absolute worst out of them, they were never as bad as our league position under him.

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 748Once in every lifetime Re: Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock? « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:09:54 PM » Just been looking at managerial stats.



In our history, only 5 managers have managed the club for 100 games or more.



Rioch only had 82 games in charge





Pretty bad that.







Tony Pulis Dec 26, 2017 Current 0 7731 7447 10554 25732 30.04%

Garry Monk Jun 9, 2017 Dec 23, 2017 0 12 5 9 26 46.15%

Aitor Karanka Nov 13, 2013 Mar 16, 2017 0 80 42 49 171 46.78%

Mark Venus Oct 21, 2013 Nov 13, 2013 0 1 1 1 3 33.33%

Tony Mowbray Oct 26, 2010 Oct 21, 2013 0 61 37 55 153 39.87%

Steve Agnew Oct 18, 2010 Oct 26, 2010 0 0 0 2 2 0%

Gordon Strachan Oct 26, 2009 Oct 18, 2010 0 81 56 84 221 36.65%

Colin Cooper Oct 20, 2009 Oct 26, 2009 0 1 1 0 2 50%

Gareth Southgate Jun 7, 2006 Oct 20, 2009 0 45 43 63 151 29.8%

Steve McClaren Jun 12, 2001 May 11, 2006 1 97 60 93 250 38.8%

Terry Venables Dec 6, 2000 Jun 12, 2001 0 8 11 6 25 32%

Bryan Robson May 31, 1994 Dec 6, 2000 2 127 86 101 314 40.45%

Lennie Lawrence Jul 10, 1991 May 19, 1994 1 61 43 53 157 38.85%

Colin Todd Mar 9, 1990 Jun 24, 1991 0 28 16 26 70 40%

Bruce Rioch Feb 2, 1986 Mar 9, 1990 2 82 52 71 205 40%

Willie Maddren Jun 3, 1984 Feb 2, 1986 0 17 20 40 77 22.08%

Jack Charlton Mar 28, 1984 May 31, 1984 1 3 3 3 9 33.33%

Malcolm Allison Oct 23, 1982 Mar 28, 1984 0 24 24 29 77 31.17%

Bobby Murdoch May 31, 1981 Sep 29, 1982 0 9 19 26 54 16.67%

John Neal May 1, 1977 May 31, 1981 0 69 52 75 196 35.2%

Jack Charlton May 7, 1973 Apr 21, 1977 1 88 49 56 193 45.6%

Harold Shepherdson Jan 25, 1973 May 7, 1973 0 9 4 4 17 52.94%

Stan Anderson Apr 1, 1966 Jan 25, 1973 1 139 89 104 332 41.87%

Raich Carter Jan 1, 1963 Feb 1, 1966 0 46 41 56 143 32.17%

Bob Dennison Jul 1, 1954 Jan 1, 1963 0 158 77 146 381 41.47%

Walter Rowley Jun 1, 1952 Feb 1, 1954 0 22 16 35 73 30.14%

David Jack Sep 1, 1944 Apr 1, 1952 0 100 61 109 270 37.04%

Wilf Gillow Mar 1, 1934 Mar 1, 1944 0 92 55 89 236 38.98%

Peter McWilliam Feb 1, 1927 Mar 1, 1934 2 132 75 121 328 40.24%

Herbert Bamlett Aug 1, 1923 Jan 1, 1926 0 30 27 53 110 27.27%

James Howie May 1, 1920 Jul 31, 1923 0 47 37 48 132 35.61%

Tom McIntosh Aug 1, 1911 Dec 1, 1919 0 69 42 68 179 38.55%

A Walker Jun 1, 1910 Jan 1, 1911 0 9 7 4 20 45%

Andy Aitken Nov 1, 1906 Feb 1, 1909 0 40 18 37 95 42.11%

Alex Massie Jun 1, 1905 Nov 1, 1906 0 13 15 24 52 25%

1 82 47 86 215 38.14%

headset

Give over u silly cunt.....As a 'Boro Manager,' he needs to take us up before he outguns those that have.....



Give over u silly cunt.....As a 'Boro Manager,' he needs to take us up before he outguns those that have.....

Talk about drinking on an empty stomach....

PoliteDwarf

Not big and not clever





If he takes us up without spending much he'll be as good as Saint Lennie.

Don pepe

Posts: 1 283 Re: Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock? « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:11:47 PM » Surprised rioch was only in for 82 games



Hes foing better than karanka on next to fuck all while karanka had excellent backing financially. Plus karanka was boring as fuck

Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 056 Re: Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock? « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:24:17 PM » Rioch must have had more than 82 games, he took over early 86 then had 3 full seasons and a fairly bit of his final season as he left just before the ZDS, make that well over 150 Logged