December 19, 2020, 10:14:10 PM
Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock?
livefastdieyoung
Today at 07:37:49 PM
I'm struggling to think of many.

Turned an absolute shower into playoff contenders with practically zero budget.

Any dickhead still think Karanka is better?

Have three Sids.

 
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


Reply #1 on: Today at 07:51:41 PM
Superb manager is NW.

He would get us promoted if he was provided with some money to spend in January.

I guess it depends on the ambition of the clubs hierarchy.

Over to you curly...
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:55:59 PM
Bruce Rioch worked miracles for 2 seasons running. jc
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #3 on: Today at 07:59:57 PM
Rioch
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pile
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:00:34 PM
Hes doing an excellent job. As for the squad, Woodgate was getting the absolute worst out of them, they were never as bad as our league position under him.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Itchy_ring
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:06:33 PM
Yeah Bruce Rioch did pretty much the same thing but with less players and the turmoil of the financial problems
Bobupanddown
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:08:34 PM
Rioch and McClaren.

Thats it. Maybe Big Jack but before my time.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #7 on: Today at 08:09:54 PM
Just been looking at managerial stats.

In our history, only 5 managers have managed the club for 100 games or more.

Rioch only had 82 games in charge


Pretty bad that.



Tony Pulis   Dec 26, 2017   Current   0   7731   7447   10554   25732   30.04%
Garry Monk   Jun 9, 2017   Dec 23, 2017   0   12   5   9   26   46.15%
Aitor Karanka   Nov 13, 2013   Mar 16, 2017   0   80   42   49   171   46.78%
Mark Venus   Oct 21, 2013   Nov 13, 2013   0   1   1   1   3   33.33%
Tony Mowbray   Oct 26, 2010   Oct 21, 2013   0   61   37   55   153   39.87%
Steve Agnew   Oct 18, 2010   Oct 26, 2010   0   0   0   2   2   0%
Gordon Strachan   Oct 26, 2009   Oct 18, 2010   0   81   56   84   221   36.65%
Colin Cooper   Oct 20, 2009   Oct 26, 2009   0   1   1   0   2   50%
Gareth Southgate   Jun 7, 2006   Oct 20, 2009   0   45   43   63   151   29.8%
Steve McClaren   Jun 12, 2001   May 11, 2006   1   97   60   93   250   38.8%
Terry Venables   Dec 6, 2000   Jun 12, 2001   0   8   11   6   25   32%
Bryan Robson   May 31, 1994   Dec 6, 2000   2   127   86   101   314   40.45%
Lennie Lawrence   Jul 10, 1991   May 19, 1994   1   61   43   53   157   38.85%
Colin Todd   Mar 9, 1990   Jun 24, 1991   0   28   16   26   70   40%
Bruce Rioch   Feb 2, 1986   Mar 9, 1990   2   82   52   71   205   40%
Willie Maddren   Jun 3, 1984   Feb 2, 1986   0   17   20   40   77   22.08%
Jack Charlton   Mar 28, 1984   May 31, 1984   1   3   3   3   9   33.33%
Malcolm Allison   Oct 23, 1982   Mar 28, 1984   0   24   24   29   77   31.17%
Bobby Murdoch   May 31, 1981   Sep 29, 1982   0   9   19   26   54   16.67%
John Neal   May 1, 1977   May 31, 1981   0   69   52   75   196   35.2%
Jack Charlton   May 7, 1973   Apr 21, 1977   1   88   49   56   193   45.6%
Harold Shepherdson   Jan 25, 1973   May 7, 1973   0   9   4   4   17   52.94%
Stan Anderson   Apr 1, 1966   Jan 25, 1973   1   139   89   104   332   41.87%
Raich Carter   Jan 1, 1963   Feb 1, 1966   0   46   41   56   143   32.17%
Bob Dennison   Jul 1, 1954   Jan 1, 1963   0   158   77   146   381   41.47%
Walter Rowley   Jun 1, 1952   Feb 1, 1954   0   22   16   35   73   30.14%
David Jack   Sep 1, 1944   Apr 1, 1952   0   100   61   109   270   37.04%
Wilf Gillow   Mar 1, 1934   Mar 1, 1944   0   92   55   89   236   38.98%
Peter McWilliam   Feb 1, 1927   Mar 1, 1934   2   132   75   121   328   40.24%
Herbert Bamlett   Aug 1, 1923   Jan 1, 1926   0   30   27   53   110   27.27%
James Howie   May 1, 1920   Jul 31, 1923   0   47   37   48   132   35.61%
Tom McIntosh   Aug 1, 1911   Dec 1, 1919   0   69   42   68   179   38.55%
A Walker   Jun 1, 1910   Jan 1, 1911   0   9   7   4   20   45%
Andy Aitken   Nov 1, 1906   Feb 1, 1909   0   40   18   37   95   42.11%
Alex Massie   Jun 1, 1905   Nov 1, 1906   0   13   15   24   52   25%
John Robson   May 1, 1899   May 31, 1905   1   82   47   86   215   38.14%
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
Reply #8 on: Today at 08:14:18 PM
Venables was also of course fantastic
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
headset
Reply #9 on: Today at 09:07:06 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:37:49 PM
I'm struggling to think of many.

Turned an absolute shower into playoff contenders with practically zero budget.

Any dickhead still think Karanka is better?

Have three Sids.

 


Give over u silly cunt.....As a 'Boro Manager,' he needs to take us up before he outguns those that have.....

Talk about drinking on an empty stomach....
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 111

Not big and not clever


Reply #10 on: Today at 09:10:03 PM
If he takes us up without spending much he'll be as good as Saint Lennie.
CoB scum
Don pepe
Reply #11 on: Today at 09:11:47 PM
Surprised rioch was only in for 82 games

Hes foing better than karanka on next to fuck all while karanka had excellent backing financially. Plus karanka was boring as fuck
Itchy_ring
Reply #12 on: Today at 09:24:17 PM
Rioch must have had more than 82 games, he took over early 86 then had 3 full seasons and a fairly bit of his final season as he left just before the ZDS, make that well over 150
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #13 on: Today at 09:32:16 PM
Rioch had 205 games' he won 82
Logged
headset
Reply #14 on: Today at 09:49:18 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:09:54 PM
Just been looking at managerial stats.

In our history, only 5 managers have managed the club for 100 games or more.

Rioch only had 82 games in charge


Pretty bad that.



What a fucking mess you R... U must still have covid.......he won 82 games as boro manager


managed 205 in total.. with a 40% win ratio.... W82-D50-L71

You silly manc wannabe ..... monkey
headset
Reply #15 on: Today at 10:00:02 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:32:16 PM
Rioch had 205 games' he won 82

 :like:
