I'm struggling to think of many.Turned an absolute shower into playoff contenders with practically zero budget.Any dickhead still think Karanka is better?Have three Sids.

Superb manager is NW.



He would get us promoted if he was provided with some money to spend in January.



I guess it depends on the ambition of the clubs hierarchy.



