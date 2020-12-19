Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock?  (Read 33 times)
I'm struggling to think of many.

Turned an absolute shower into playoff contenders with practically zero budget.

Any dickhead still think Karanka is better?

Superb manager is NW.

He would get us promoted if he was provided with some money to spend in January.

I guess it depends on the ambition of the clubs hierarchy.

Over to you curly...
Bruce Rioch worked miracles for 2 seasons running. jc
