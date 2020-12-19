Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 19, 2020, 07:56:10 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock? (Read 33 times)
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 452
Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock?
«
on:
Today
at 07:37:49 PM »
I'm struggling to think of many.
Turned an absolute shower into playoff contenders with practically zero budget.
Any dickhead still think Karanka is better?
Have three Sids.
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 491
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:51:41 PM »
Superb manager is NW.
He would get us promoted if he was provided with some money to spend in January.
I guess it depends on the ambition of the clubs hierarchy.
Over to you curly...
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 432
Re: Better Boro managers than Neil Warnock?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:55:59 PM »
Bruce Rioch worked miracles for 2 seasons running.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...