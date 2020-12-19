Welcome,
December 19, 2020, 11:31:36 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
PIG IN A WIG 😂😂😂😂😂👍
Author
Topic: PIG IN A WIG 😂😂😂😂😂👍 (Read 69 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 135
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
PIG IN A WIG 😂😂😂😂😂👍
Today
ABOUT TIME TOO 👍👍👍
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9066069/Woke-folk-beware-Freedom-speech-includes-right-offend-say-judges-landmark-ruling.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 217
Re: PIG IN A WIG 😂😂😂😂😂👍
Today
Great some common sense at last.Time all this PC woke shit was stopped
