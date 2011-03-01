|
LEON TROTSKY
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS 🤔
AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍
TM messaged me about having Pulisic to score anytime.
The horse is one I backed last time when it fell.
FELL ?
FUCK THAT I'M STEERING WELL CLEAR 😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
CRACKA 🤔
YOU MISSED THE JACK OFF THE END 👍😂😂😂👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Flar
Bit skinny now at 5/1. My only niggle is its up 2lbs for falling...........
I never 'get' that stuff. The size and power of horses? Two pounds and it sinks to its knees
It makes a lot of difference tbh. The general rule of thumb for handicaps is the more weight it carries the "better" class horse the handicapper thinks it is.
This horse the handicapper kind of thinks it might of been placed at least if it had stood up so he has made it carry 2ib more than last time........
I understand the nature of handicaps I just find it amazing what difference it makes. It does, I know.
A fraction of the impact a good or bad hockey has, tbf
