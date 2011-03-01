livefastdieyoung

Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot



I backed it each way at 8's this morning. Still at 7-1 in most places. Tough race but it should be placed at the very least.

PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS 🤔



AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍

Re: Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot



Takes yer chances at that price. Skybet paying first six. Basically if it gets round you're in profit. I think it will win though.



Takes yer chances at that price. Skybet paying first six. Basically if it gets round you're in profit. I think it will win though.

I've had a cheeky e/w on it. Had a few shit days on the horses so thats my only bet.



Will be interesting to see how Main Fact does in the 2:25. Won a few quid on him before. Step up for him in this race though. Normally would have backed him.

I don't follow horses but am in a syndicate for the craic. Had a couple of bob left in my 365 account so just took sevens. It's recent form is very good apart from the fall.

Bit skinny now at 5/1. My only niggle is its up 2lbs for falling...........



Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:27:19 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:22:14 PM
Bit skinny now at 5/1. My only niggle is its up 2lbs for falling...........



I never 'get' that stuff. The size and power of horses? Two pounds and it sinks to its knees

It makes a lot of difference tbh. The general rule of thumb for handicaps is the more weight it carries the "better" class horse the handicapper thinks it is.



This horse the handicapper kind of thinks it might of been placed at least if it had stood up so he has made it carry 2ib more than last time........ It makes a lot of difference tbh. The general rule of thumb for handicaps is the more weight it carries the "better" class horse the handicapper thinks it is.This horse the handicapper kind of thinks it might of been placed at least if it had stood up so he has made it carry 2ib more than last time........



Re: Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot



Cost me a bit of coin it's last two runs that grey cunt



Backed into favourite also.Cost me a bit of coin it's last two runs that grey cunt

Re: Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot