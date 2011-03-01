Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot  (Read 536 times)
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 452


« on: Today at 09:37:44 AM »
I backed it each way at 8's this morning. Still at 7-1 in most places. Tough race but it should be placed at the very least.

  :mido:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 157

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:39:19 AM »
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS  🤔

AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 452


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:42:37 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:39:19 AM
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS  🤔

AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍

TM messaged me about having Pulisic to score anytime.

 

The horse is one I backed last time when it fell.

 souey
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 157

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:36 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 09:42:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:39:19 AM
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS  🤔

AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍

TM messaged me about having Pulisic to score anytime.

 

The horse is one I backed last time when it fell.

 souey



FELL ?

FUCK THAT I'M STEERING WELL CLEAR 😂😂😂
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 452


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:57:36 AM »
 

Takes yer chances at that price. Skybet paying first six. Basically if it gets round you're in profit. I think it will win though.

 :mido:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 713



« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:15:20 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:39:19 AM
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS  🤔

AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍

c****a@hotmail.com  oleary
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 157

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:49:52 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:15:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:39:19 AM
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS  🤔

AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍

c****a@hotmail.com  oleary

CRACKA  🤔

YOU MISSED THE JACK OFF THE END  👍😂😂😂👍
clag01
Posts: 236


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:54:53 AM »
I've had a cheeky e/w on it. Had a few shit days on the horses so thats my only bet.

Will be interesting to see how Main Fact does in the 2:25. Won a few quid on him before. Step up for him in this race though. Normally would have backed him.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 820



« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:05:59 PM »
I don't follow horses but am in a syndicate for the craic. Had a couple of bob left in my 365 account so just took sevens. It's recent form is very good apart from the fall.
nekder365
Posts: 3 789


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:22:14 PM »
Bit skinny now at 5/1. My only niggle is its up 2lbs for falling...........
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 820



« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:27:19 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:22:14 PM
Bit skinny now at 5/1. My only niggle is its up 2lbs for falling...........

I never 'get' that stuff. The size and power of horses? Two pounds and it sinks to its knees 
nekder365
Posts: 3 789


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:32:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:27:19 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:22:14 PM
Bit skinny now at 5/1. My only niggle is its up 2lbs for falling...........

I never 'get' that stuff. The size and power of horses? Two pounds and it sinks to its knees 

It makes a lot of difference tbh. The general rule of thumb for handicaps is the more weight it carries the "better" class  horse the handicapper thinks it is.

This horse the handicapper kind of thinks it might of been placed at least if it had stood up so he has made it carry 2ib more than last time........
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 820



« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:43:53 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:32:01 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:27:19 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:22:14 PM
Bit skinny now at 5/1. My only niggle is its up 2lbs for falling...........

I never 'get' that stuff. The size and power of horses? Two pounds and it sinks to its knees 

It makes a lot of difference tbh. The general rule of thumb for handicaps is the more weight it carries the "better" class  horse the handicapper thinks it is.

This horse the handicapper kind of thinks it might of been placed at least if it had stood up so he has made it carry 2ib more than last time........

I understand the nature of handicaps I just find it amazing what difference it makes. It does, I know.
Flar
Posts: 5 551

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:27:25 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:43:53 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:32:01 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:27:19 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:22:14 PM
Bit skinny now at 5/1. My only niggle is its up 2lbs for falling...........

I never 'get' that stuff. The size and power of horses? Two pounds and it sinks to its knees 

It makes a lot of difference tbh. The general rule of thumb for handicaps is the more weight it carries the "better" class  horse the handicapper thinks it is.

This horse the handicapper kind of thinks it might of been placed at least if it had stood up so he has made it carry 2ib more than last time........

I understand the nature of handicaps I just find it amazing what difference it makes. It does, I know.


A fraction of the impact a good or bad hockey has, tbf
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 651


« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:04:57 PM »
Just for a crack, I'll go a fiver on the nose.
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 651


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:41:32 PM »
Glad I only went small.
Teesside Tammy
Posts: 814


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:42:58 PM »
Couldnt tip coal ya useless cunt
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 452


« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:51:16 PM »
Backed into favourite also.

Cost me a bit of coin it's last two runs that grey cunt

 souey
Tortured_Mind
Online Online

Posts: 15 713



« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:41:13 PM »
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 452


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:35:42 PM »
TM"s back and he's not crying.

The perfect Christmas gift.

Keep positive TM mate.

 :mido:
