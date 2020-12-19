Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 19, 2020, 11:31:25 AM
Author Topic: Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 09:37:44 AM »
I backed it each way at 8's this morning. Still at 7-1 in most places. Tough race but it should be placed at the very least.

  :mido:
LEON TROTSKY
livefastdieyoung


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:39:19 AM »
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS  🤔

AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:42:37 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:39:19 AM
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS  🤔

AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍

TM messaged me about having Pulisic to score anytime.

 

The horse is one I backed last time when it fell.

 souey
LEON TROTSKY
LEON TROTSKY


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:36 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 09:42:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:39:19 AM
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS  🤔

AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍

TM messaged me about having Pulisic to score anytime.

 

The horse is one I backed last time when it fell.

 souey



FELL ?

FUCK THAT I'M STEERING WELL CLEAR 😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:57:36 AM »
 

Takes yer chances at that price. Skybet paying first six. Basically if it gets round you're in profit. I think it will win though.

 :mido:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:15:20 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:39:19 AM
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS  🤔

AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍

c****a@hotmail.com  oleary
