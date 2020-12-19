Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 19, 2020, 11:31:25 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot (Read 111 times)
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 449
Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot
«
on:
Today
at 09:37:44 AM »
I backed it each way at 8's this morning. Still at 7-1 in most places. Tough race but it should be placed at the very least.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 135
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:39:19 AM »
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS 🤔
AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 449
Re: Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:42:37 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:39:19 AM
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS 🤔
AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍
TM messaged me about having Pulisic to score anytime.
The horse is one I backed last time when it fell.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 135
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:51:36 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 09:42:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:39:19 AM
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS 🤔
AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍
TM messaged me about having Pulisic to score anytime.
The horse is one I backed last time when it fell.
FELL ?
FUCK THAT I'M STEERING WELL CLEAR 😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 449
Re: Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:57:36 AM »
Takes yer chances at that price. Skybet paying first six. Basically if it gets round you're in profit. I think it will win though.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 708
Re: Arriverdeci 3.35 Ascot
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:15:20 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:39:19 AM
PLEASE TELL ME TM NEVER INBOXED YOU THIS 🤔
AND I MIGHT HAVE A BASH ON IT 👍😂😂😂👍
c****
a@hotmail.com
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...