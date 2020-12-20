LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍
Yesterday at 09:27:00 AM

TEDDY BEARS

THE BEE'S





👍💷💷💷👍

Minge

Superstar





Re: TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:38:55 PM







To be honest, I thought it was gunna be about the number of threads you could post in a minute

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:53:53 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:38:55 PM







To be honest, I thought it was gunna be about the number of threads you could post in a minute

To be honest, I thought it was gunna be about the number of threads you could post in a minute

NO ONE FORCES YOU TO READ EM 👎





NO ONE FORCES YOU TO READ EM 👎

FUCK OFF YOU DULL CUNT 👍

Minge

Superstar





Re: TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:25:22 PM





Im quite ill at the moment, so been browsing the internet too much today and Ive noticed its seems quite quiet on all forums Ive an interest in

Flar

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone





Re: TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:36:10 PM
Over 1.5 goal in each Prem game today.

One down, three to go



One down, three to go Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:01:13 PM

Well done Lids.

Well done Lids. Well done Lids. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Minge

Superstar





Re: TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍
Reply #9 on: Today at 05:53:15 AM

Ive never been one for gambling.



Say a tenner on , first game wins you 60 quid, does that 60 quid go on the next game thats at say 8/1, making that 480 on the final game thats at say 2/1.. winning you 960 quid for a tenners stake ?

What about the tax ? Are you taxed on the tenner or the final 960 ?



So what did you stake, what were the prices and how are the winnings broke down ?







I did win 900 or something like that when West tip won the national, it was 10/1 . I was in jarrow and had £120, put 90 on the horse to win... no idea what I was doing I just said 90 on west tip to win kept the 30 for food and train fairs .

Break down the winnings lids,

Ive never been one for gambling.

Say a tenner on , first game wins you 60 quid, does that 60 quid go on the next game thats at say 8/1, making that 480 on the final game thats at say 2/1.. winning you 960 quid for a tenners stake ?

What about the tax ? Are you taxed on the tenner or the final 960 ?

So what did you stake, what were the prices and how are the winnings broke down ?

I did win 900 or something like that when West tip won the national, it was 10/1 . I was in jarrow and had £120, put 90 on the horse to win... no idea what I was doing I just said 90 on west tip to win kept the 30 for food and train fairs .

Watched the race in the greyhound pub, and had to go to the bookies twice for my winnings