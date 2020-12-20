Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2020, 06:07:59 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TODAYS TREBLE 👍💷👍  (Read 331 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 78 158

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:27:00 AM »
TOFFEES
TEDDY BEARS
THE BEE'S


👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 081

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:38:55 PM »
 souey



To be honest,  I thought it was gunna be about the number of threads you could post in a minute
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 78 158

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:53:53 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:38:55 PM
souey



To be honest,  I thought it was gunna be about the number of threads you could post in a minute

NO ONE FORCES YOU TO READ EM  👎


FUCK OFF YOU DULL CUNT 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 081

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:25:22 PM »
  :like:


Im quite ill at the moment, so been browsing the internet too much today and Ive noticed its seems quite quiet on all forums Ive an interest in
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:31:07 PM by Minge » Logged
Flar
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 551

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:36:10 PM »
Over 1.5 goal in each Prem game today.

One down, three to go
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 78 158

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:48:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:27:00 AM
TOFFEES
TEDDY BEARS
THE BEE'S


👍💷💷💷👍



COME TO DADDY  👍😂😂😂👍💷💷💷💷💷💷💷
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 478


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:27:00 AM
TOFFEES
TEDDY BEARS
THE BEE'S


👍💷💷💷👍

Top punting Lids 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 844


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:57:25 PM »
Decent take off the bookies that..... :like:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 172


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:01:13 PM »
 :like:
Well done Lids.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 081

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:53:15 AM »
Break down the winnings lids,
Ive never been one for gambling.

Say a tenner on , first game wins you 60 quid, does that 60 quid go on the next game thats at say 8/1, making that 480 on the final game thats at say 2/1.. winning you 960 quid for a tenners stake ?
What about the tax ? Are you taxed on the tenner or the final 960 ?

So what did you stake, what were the prices and how are the winnings broke down ?  :like:



I did win 900 or something like that when West tip won the national, it was 10/1 . I was in jarrow and had £120, put 90 on the horse to win... no idea what I was doing I just said 90 on west tip to win kept the 30 for food and train fairs .
Watched the race in the greyhound pub, and had to go to the bookies twice for my winnings
« Last Edit: Today at 06:02:38 AM by Minge » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 