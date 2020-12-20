Im quite ill at the moment, so been browsing the internet too much today and Ive noticed its seems quite quiet on all forums Ive an interest in

Ive never been one for gambling.



Say a tenner on , first game wins you 60 quid, does that 60 quid go on the next game thats at say 8/1, making that 480 on the final game thats at say 2/1.. winning you 960 quid for a tenners stake ?

What about the tax ? Are you taxed on the tenner or the final 960 ?



So what did you stake, what were the prices and how are the winnings broke down ?







I did win 900 or something like that when West tip won the national, it was 10/1 . I was in jarrow and had £120, put 90 on the horse to win... no idea what I was doing I just said 90 on west tip to win kept the 30 for food and train fairs .

