Skippering The new in word of COB. Youre about as funny as a puppy getting run over by a lorry as well.Quick! Prison joke, soft cockOo maybe one about my wife. Maybe the wife jokes tell a story about you?

Oldfield

Online



Posts: 1 087







Posts: 1 087 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #51 on: Today at 01:04:33 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:55:24 PM Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 11:41:13 PM





I see the 3 High Priests of COB's Grand Order of the Wetwipe have been getting another slippering.......

Slippering The new in word of COB. Youre about as funny as a puppy getting run over by a lorry as well.



Quick! Prison joke, soft cock



Oo maybe one about my wife. Maybe the wife jokes tell a story about you?

Slippering The new in word of COB. Youre about as funny as a puppy getting run over by a lorry as well.Quick! Prison joke, soft cockOo maybe one about my wife. Maybe the wife jokes tell a story about you?

You mean telling the truth about you is now a joke?



We find your kind in every pub on Teesside.... a nasty little cunt who likes to be everyones mate while gossiping behind their backs. You have done the same about your ex clients on here as we have seen over the years..... you seethed with jealousy over their wealth creation raging and demanding Corbyns marxism simply because you were too shite at business to do it your self.... and your ego couldnt handle people you peceive as below you doing better than you..... you a textbook marxist.... a fraud



Your ego got you into trouble and yet here you are rambling shite across these pages on a daily basis because you have nothing better to do.... like your mate Matty you sit in your dingy little pit projecting onto the internet your hatred and fragile ego because you are unemployable.... pitiful... utterly pitful



Now please get your arse to bed and prepare yourself for whatever community service you have to do.



Theres a good chap



You mean telling the truth about you is now a joke?We find your kind in every pub on Teesside.... a nasty little cunt who likes to be everyones mate while gossiping behind their backs. You have done the same about your ex clients on here as we have seen over the years..... you seethed with jealousy over their wealth creation raging and demanding Corbyns marxism simply because you were too shite at business to do it your self.... and your ego couldnt handle people you peceive as below you doing better than you..... you a textbook marxist.... a fraudYour ego got you into trouble and yet here you are rambling shite across these pages on a daily basis because you have nothing better to do.... like your mate Matty you sit in your dingy little pit projecting onto the internet your hatred and fragile ego because you are unemployable.... pitiful... utterly pitfulNow please get your arse to bed and prepare yourself for whatever community service you have to do.Theres a good chap Logged