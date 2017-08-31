|
Bobupanddown
The point is, all virus types mutate - it is a biological fact that has been accepted by the scientific community for over a 100 years.
The point is, our MSM, Hancock and fear mongerers with vested financial interests in prolonging this nonsense think it is worthy of highlighting.
Now I hear that the new strain is not highly contagious but very highly contagious.
They spinning it and blagging it = making it up as they go along
Correct Sir.
The reporting is pure fear mongering.
Is reminiscent of when the BBC told us Iraq could launch chemical scuds at the UK within 12 minutes.
We then murdered 250,000 Iraqi children.
Those who promote or trust government propaganda are as guilty as those who pull the trigger.
Ural Quntz
I've got my Missus, Mam, Dad, Uncle and two friends round on Boxing Day.
Fuck Boris, we'll have a drink to the cunt
Wasn't it your whole family that had it not so long ago?
Or was it some other daft cunt?
RIK MAYALL
Aye it was my Mam and Dad.
headset
Aye it was my Mam and Dad.
OTHERWISE I MIGHT HAVE JUST KEPT ME GOB SHUT HAD THEY DIED FROM COVID.......
NOW I WANT 2 BE PART OV THE COB IN CROWD......
