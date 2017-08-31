Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 5 503





Posts: 5 503 New Covid strain « on: Yesterday at 01:47:38 AM » If this was a reality wouldn't every country in the world right now be banning flights in and out of the UK?



Wouldn't the global scientific community want clarity on how the new strain transmits? The harm it causes? Its fatality rate? Wouldn't it be front page news around the world?



No of course not, we just need 6 more months of lockdown.



Borders stay open, especially for immigrants.



Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?



Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 532





Posts: 5 532 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:56:31 AM » Maybe youll stop posting about it every single day then. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 738







Posts: 9 738 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:04:52 AM » The point is, all virus types mutate - it is a biological fact that has been accepted by the scientific community for over a 100 years.



The point is, our MSM, Hancock and fear mongerers with vested financial interests in prolonging this nonsense think it is worthy of highlighting.



Now I hear that the new strain is not highly contagious but very highly contagious.



They spinning it and blagging it = making it up as they go along Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 5 503





Posts: 5 503 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:45:27 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:04:52 AM The point is, all virus types mutate - it is a biological fact that has been accepted by the scientific community for over a 100 years.



The point is, our MSM, Hancock and fear mongerers with vested financial interests in prolonging this nonsense think it is worthy of highlighting.



Now I hear that the new strain is not highly contagious but very highly contagious.



They spinning it and blagging it = making it up as they go along



Correct Sir.



The reporting is pure fear mongering.



Is reminiscent of when the BBC told us Iraq could launch chemical scuds at the UK within 12 minutes.



We then murdered 250,000 Iraqi children.



Those who promote or trust government propaganda are as guilty as those who pull the trigger.

Correct Sir.The reporting is pure fear mongering.Is reminiscent of when the BBC told us Iraq could launch chemical scuds at the UK within 12 minutes.We then murdered 250,000 Iraqi children.Those who promote or trust government propaganda are as guilty as those who pull the trigger. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 366





Posts: 2 366 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:39:59 PM » Just been in our town centre.



I think I can safely say we will be still in the shit this time next year.

Cant move for little old ladies 😕



Its a case of get the vax or get the virus, who cares. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 059





Posts: 2 059 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:11:01 PM » Fat fuck can't even do a press conference on time Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 059





Posts: 2 059 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:36:14 PM »



Seriously though this is going to tip a lot of people with mental health issues over the edge. Well fuck me I can do next to nothing as of midnight except go to churchSeriously though this is going to tip a lot of people with mental health issues over the edge. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 104





Posts: 44 104 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:38:07 PM »





Was meant to be meeting up with my sister and her family on Boxing Day, so thats that fucked Are you a tier 4 southern wanker?Was meant to be meeting up with my sister and her family on Boxing Day, so thats that fucked Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 059





Posts: 2 059 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:44:08 PM »



Probably karma, was sat in my local Italian troll Teesside family and friends last night It's no secret that I'm a Bucks knobProbably karma, was sat in my local Italian troll Teesside family and friends last night Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 678





Posts: 678 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM » Well it is panto season.

Stop obeying them... thats the only way this is going to end Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 752





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 752Once in every lifetime Re: New Covid strain « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:48:14 PM » I've got my Missus, Mam, Dad, Uncle and two friends round on Boxing Day.





Fuck Boris, we'll have a drink to the cunt Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 937





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 937Pack o cunts Re: New Covid strain « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:58:35 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:48:14 PM I've got my Missus, Mam, Dad, Uncle and two friends round on Boxing Day.





Fuck Boris, we'll have a drink to the cunt



Wasn't it your whole family that had it not so long ago?



Or was it some other daft cunt?







Wasn't it your whole family that had it not so long ago?Or was it some other daft cunt? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 059





Posts: 2 059 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:33:50 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM Well it is panto season.

Stop obeying them... thats the only way this is going to end



Yep just said this to the missus and when the first government minister, advisor etc gets caught breaking the rules, as they will, Im going to expect blood. Yep just said this to the missus and when the first government minister, advisor etc gets caught breaking the rules, as they will, Im going to expect blood. Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 532





Posts: 5 532 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #28 on: Today at 08:06:37 PM » Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 5 503





Posts: 5 503 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #30 on: Today at 09:01:22 PM » So I was right? Government are banning travel, but not because of science but because of the media.



Just imagine for one second the research needed to 1. Identify a new strain of a virus

2. Scientifically know if it was more virulent, know if it had a higher fatality rate or if it was more damaging.



Now, just for shits n giggles imagine our government did it in a week.



The shit you clowns believe is hilarious. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 104





Posts: 44 104 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #31 on: Today at 09:05:14 PM » Other countries are banning UK residents from going there.





Are they doing it for shits and giggles? Is it another devious Davos plan? Whats the reason for all these lies, Bob? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 532





Posts: 5 532 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #32 on: Today at 09:15:01 PM » Hes already said, its the media! Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 104





Posts: 44 104 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #34 on: Today at 09:30:18 PM » Actually, people in tier 4 ARE banned from travelling abroad except for work Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 532





Posts: 5 532 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #36 on: Today at 09:43:30 PM » You know whats comical Bobup? You thinking you know better than all the governments from around the world, on every topic Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 104





Posts: 44 104 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #37 on: Today at 09:43:41 PM »



Why arent countries banning us from entering then??.... They are Bob.



YEAH BUT... why arent we stopping people from travelling then??.... We are Bob.



YEAH BUT... what about this global warming bullshit??



















Why arent countries banning us from entering then??.... They are Bob.YEAH BUT... why arent we stopping people from travelling then??.... We are Bob.YEAH BUT... what about this global warming bullshit?? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Online



Posts: 15 826







Posts: 15 826 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #39 on: Today at 11:08:58 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:43:41 PM



Why arent countries banning us from entering then??.... They are Bob.



YEAH BUT... why arent we stopping people from travelling then??.... We are Bob.



YEAH BUT... what about this global warming bullshit??





















Why arent countries banning us from entering then??.... They are Bob.YEAH BUT... why arent we stopping people from travelling then??.... We are Bob.YEAH BUT... what about this global warming bullshit??

Class post. Like a black and white film of a Dornier hitting the Channel in 1942, Bobsteeth fly through the canopy Class post. Like a black and white film of a Dornier hitting the Channel in 1942, Bobsteeth fly through the canopy « Last Edit: Today at 11:17:02 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 1 086







Posts: 1 086 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #44 on: Today at 11:41:13 PM »



I see the 3 High Priests of COB's Grand Order of the Wetwipe have been getting another slippering....... Logged