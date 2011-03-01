Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: New Covid strain  (Read 1048 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 01:47:38 AM »
If this was a reality wouldn't every country in the world right now be banning flights in and out of the UK?

Wouldn't the global scientific community want clarity on how the new strain transmits? The harm it causes? Its fatality rate? Wouldn't it be front page news around the world?

No of course not, we just need 6 more months of lockdown.

Borders stay open, especially for immigrants.

Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:56:31 AM »
Maybe youll stop posting about it every single day then.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:04:52 AM »
The point is, all virus types mutate - it is a biological fact that has been accepted by the scientific community for over a 100 years.

The point is, our MSM, Hancock and fear mongerers with vested financial interests in prolonging this nonsense think it is worthy of highlighting.

Now I hear that the new strain is not highly contagious but very highly contagious.

They spinning it and blagging it = making it up as they go along
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:45:27 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:04:52 AM
The point is, all virus types mutate - it is a biological fact that has been accepted by the scientific community for over a 100 years.

The point is, our MSM, Hancock and fear mongerers with vested financial interests in prolonging this nonsense think it is worthy of highlighting.

Now I hear that the new strain is not highly contagious but very highly contagious.

They spinning it and blagging it = making it up as they go along

Correct Sir.

The reporting is pure fear mongering.

Is reminiscent of when the BBC told us Iraq could launch chemical scuds at the UK within 12 minutes.

We then murdered 250,000 Iraqi children.

Those who promote or trust government propaganda are as guilty as those who pull the trigger.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:03:39 PM »
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:16:22 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 01:03:39 PM
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:36:11 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:47:38 AM

Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?




Christ, yes.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:28:22 PM »
Its obviously massive news around the world right?

https://www.euronews.com

https://www.foxnews.com/

https://www.rt.com/

https://apnews.com/


A global pandemic with a new strain identified but the only people in the world who are talking about it are the British press?

No prevention on travel?

ITS TOTAL BULLSHIT ITS TOTAL BULLSHIT
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:31:30 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 02:16:22 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 01:03:39 PM
kippers
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:39:59 PM »
Just been in our town centre.

I think I can safely say we will be still in the shit this time next year.
Cant move for little old ladies 😕

Its a case of get the vax or get the virus, who cares.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:11:01 PM »
Fat fuck can't even do a press conference on time
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:21:11 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 05:11:01 PM
Fat fuck can't even do a press conference on time

 :alf:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:36:14 PM »
Well fuck me I can do next to nothing as of midnight except go to church  rava

Seriously though this is going to tip a lot of people with mental health issues over the edge.
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:38:07 PM »
Are you a tier 4 southern wanker?  mcl


Was meant to be meeting up with my sister and her family on Boxing Day, so thats that fucked  lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:44:08 PM »
It's no secret that I'm a Bucks knob 

Probably karma, was sat in my local Italian troll Teesside family and friends last night  lost
Snoozy
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:53:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:38:07 PM
Are you a tier 4 southern wanker?  mcl


Was meant to be meeting up with my sister and her family on Boxing Day, so thats that fucked  lost

Only if you let it be
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:54:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:36:11 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:47:38 AM

Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?




Christ, yes.

 monkey monkey monkey

Funny as. WHAT a position to take; I am not going to believe anything at all scientists in every country in the world say. Makes life easy. No thought required into looking at the facts presented with a balanced mind. Just disbelieve the lot.

It's very like hard right politics - it's easy
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:03:26 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 05:53:55 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:38:07 PM
Are you a tier 4 southern wanker?  mcl


Was meant to be meeting up with my sister and her family on Boxing Day, so thats that fucked  lost

Only if you let it be



True. That is also the case for all rules and laws in society... You only have to abide by them if you want to.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Snoozy
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:32:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:54:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:36:11 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:47:38 AM

Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?




Christ, yes.

 monkey monkey monkey

Funny as. WHAT a position to take; I am not going to believe anything at all scientists in every country in the world say. Makes life easy. No thought required into looking at the facts presented with a balanced mind. Just disbelieve the lot.

It's very like hard right politics - it's easy

There are alternative views amongst scientists all over the world too.
Witty and co have been wrong before (remember the figures they quoted before lockdown 2 only to revise them down by about a third the week after?) and will be again. Amazes me that people who slag Boris and the government at every turn (mostly justified) suddenly slavishly obey these restrictions
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM »
Well it is panto season.
Stop obeying them... thats the only way this is going to end
Snoozy
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:40:34 PM »
 :like:
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM
Well it is panto season.
Stop obeying them... thats the only way this is going to end
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:48:14 PM »
I've got my Missus, Mam, Dad, Uncle and two friends round on Boxing Day.


Fuck Boris, we'll have a drink to the cunt
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:58:35 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:48:14 PM
I've got my Missus, Mam, Dad, Uncle and two friends round on Boxing Day.


Fuck Boris, we'll have a drink to the cunt

Wasn't it your whole family that had it not so long ago?

Or was it some other daft cunt?

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:59:58 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 06:58:35 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:48:14 PM
I've got my Missus, Mam, Dad, Uncle and two friends round on Boxing Day.


Fuck Boris, we'll have a drink to the cunt

Wasn't it your whole family that had it not so long ago?

Or was it some other daft cunt?

 




Aye it was my Mam and Dad.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Itchy_ring
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:33:50 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM
Well it is panto season.
Stop obeying them... thats the only way this is going to end

Yep just said this to the missus and when the first government minister, advisor etc gets caught breaking the rules, as they will, Im going to expect blood.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:15:30 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM
Well it is panto season.
Stop obeying them... thats the only way this is going to end

Exactly, fuck em  :like:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
headset
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:47:06 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:59:58 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 06:58:35 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 06:48:14 PM
I've got my Missus, Mam, Dad, Uncle and two friends round on Boxing Day.


Fuck Boris, we'll have a drink to the cunt

Wasn't it your whole family that had it not so long ago?

Or was it some other daft cunt?

 




Aye it was my Mam and Dad.

OTHERWISE I MIGHT HAVE JUST KEPT ME GOB SHUT HAD THEY DIED FROM COVID.......

NOW I WANT 2 BE PART OV THE COB IN CROWD...... souey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:44:09 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:47:38 AM
If this was a reality wouldn't every country in the world right now be banning flights in and out of the UK?



 souey souey
CapsDave
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:06:37 PM »
 :gaz:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:51:18 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:44:09 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:47:38 AM
If this was a reality wouldn't every country in the world right now be banning flights in and out of the UK?



 souey souey



 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:01:22 PM »
So I was right? Government are banning travel, but not because of science but because of the media.

Just imagine for one second the research needed to 1. Identify a new strain of a virus
2. Scientifically know if it was more virulent, know if it had a higher fatality rate or if it was more damaging.

Now, just for shits n giggles imagine our government did it in  a week.

The shit you clowns believe is hilarious.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:05:14 PM »
Other countries are banning UK residents from going there.


Are they doing it for shits and giggles? Is it another devious Davos plan? Whats the reason for all these lies, Bob?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:15:01 PM »
Hes already said, its the media!
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:27:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:05:14 PM
Other countries are banning UK residents from going there.

But we aren't stopping their people coming here or ours going elsewhere? How fucking brilliant of us 


Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:05:14 PM
Are they doing it for shits and giggles? Is it another devious Davos plan? Whats the reason for all these lies, Bob?

They are doing what they should do. Taking no chances.

If we'd banned travel from China at the start the world wouldn't be in this mess would it?


But you are you retarded ideologues called it RaCiST :wanker:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:30:18 PM »
Actually, people in tier 4 ARE banned from travelling abroad except for work
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:36:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:30:18 PM
Actually, people in tier 4 ARE banned from travelling abroad except for work

Because deadly viruses know that if you're working they better leave you alone.

Comical
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:43:30 PM »
You know whats comical Bobup? You thinking you know better than all the governments from around the world, on every topic  souey
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:43:41 PM »
 monkey monkey

Why arent countries banning us from entering then??.... They are Bob.

YEAH BUT... why arent we stopping people from travelling then??.... We are Bob.

YEAH BUT... what about this global warming bullshit??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
