Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 19, 2020, 05:22:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: New Covid strain  (Read 407 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 469


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:47:38 AM »
If this was a reality wouldn't every country in the world right now be banning flights in and out of the UK?

Wouldn't the global scientific community want clarity on how the new strain transmits? The harm it causes? Its fatality rate? Wouldn't it be front page news around the world?

No of course not, we just need 6 more months of lockdown.

Borders stay open, especially for immigrants.

Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 523


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:56:31 AM »
Maybe youll stop posting about it every single day then.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 733



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:04:52 AM »
The point is, all virus types mutate - it is a biological fact that has been accepted by the scientific community for over a 100 years.

The point is, our MSM, Hancock and fear mongerers with vested financial interests in prolonging this nonsense think it is worthy of highlighting.

Now I hear that the new strain is not highly contagious but very highly contagious.

They spinning it and blagging it = making it up as they go along
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 469


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:45:27 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:52 AM
The point is, all virus types mutate - it is a biological fact that has been accepted by the scientific community for over a 100 years.

The point is, our MSM, Hancock and fear mongerers with vested financial interests in prolonging this nonsense think it is worthy of highlighting.

Now I hear that the new strain is not highly contagious but very highly contagious.

They spinning it and blagging it = making it up as they go along

Correct Sir.

The reporting is pure fear mongering.

Is reminiscent of when the BBC told us Iraq could launch chemical scuds at the UK within 12 minutes.

We then murdered 250,000 Iraqi children.

Those who promote or trust government propaganda are as guilty as those who pull the trigger.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 410


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:03:39 PM »
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 410


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:16:22 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:03:39 PM
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 083


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:36:11 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:47:38 AM

Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?




Christ, yes.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 469


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:28:22 PM »
Its obviously massive news around the world right?

https://www.euronews.com

https://www.foxnews.com/

https://www.rt.com/

https://apnews.com/


A global pandemic with a new strain identified but the only people in the world who are talking about it are the British press?

No prevention on travel?

ITS TOTAL BULLSHIT ITS TOTAL BULLSHIT
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 410


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:31:30 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 02:16:22 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:03:39 PM
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 363


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:39:59 PM »
Just been in our town centre.

I think I can safely say we will be still in the shit this time next year.
Cant move for little old ladies 😕

Its a case of get the vax or get the virus, who cares.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 050


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:11:01 PM »
Fat fuck can't even do a press conference on time
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 083


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:21:11 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 05:11:01 PM
Fat fuck can't even do a press conference on time

 :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 