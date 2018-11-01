Bobupanddown

Posts: 5 469 New Covid strain « on: Today at 01:47:38 AM » If this was a reality wouldn't every country in the world right now be banning flights in and out of the UK?



Wouldn't the global scientific community want clarity on how the new strain transmits? The harm it causes? Its fatality rate? Wouldn't it be front page news around the world?



No of course not, we just need 6 more months of lockdown.



Borders stay open, especially for immigrants.



Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?



Maybe youll stop posting about it every single day then.



Posts: 9 733 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:04:52 AM » The point is, all virus types mutate - it is a biological fact that has been accepted by the scientific community for over a 100 years.



The point is, our MSM, Hancock and fear mongerers with vested financial interests in prolonging this nonsense think it is worthy of highlighting.



Now I hear that the new strain is not highly contagious but very highly contagious.



Posts: 5 469 Re: New Covid strain « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:45:27 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:52 AM The point is, all virus types mutate - it is a biological fact that has been accepted by the scientific community for over a 100 years.



The point is, our MSM, Hancock and fear mongerers with vested financial interests in prolonging this nonsense think it is worthy of highlighting.



Now I hear that the new strain is not highly contagious but very highly contagious.



They spinning it and blagging it = making it up as they go along



Correct Sir.



The reporting is pure fear mongering.



Is reminiscent of when the BBC told us Iraq could launch chemical scuds at the UK within 12 minutes.



We then murdered 250,000 Iraqi children.



Those who promote or trust government propaganda are as guilty as those who pull the trigger.

