Author Topic: New Covid strain  (Read 236 times)
« on: Today at 01:47:38 AM »
If this was a reality wouldn't every country in the world right now be banning flights in and out of the UK?

Wouldn't the global scientific community want clarity on how the new strain transmits? The harm it causes? Its fatality rate? Wouldn't it be front page news around the world?

No of course not, we just need 6 more months of lockdown.

Borders stay open, especially for immigrants.

Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:56:31 AM »
Maybe youll stop posting about it every single day then.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:04:52 AM »
The point is, all virus types mutate - it is a biological fact that has been accepted by the scientific community for over a 100 years.

The point is, our MSM, Hancock and fear mongerers with vested financial interests in prolonging this nonsense think it is worthy of highlighting.

Now I hear that the new strain is not highly contagious but very highly contagious.

They spinning it and blagging it = making it up as they go along
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:45:27 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:52 AM
The point is, all virus types mutate - it is a biological fact that has been accepted by the scientific community for over a 100 years.

The point is, our MSM, Hancock and fear mongerers with vested financial interests in prolonging this nonsense think it is worthy of highlighting.

Now I hear that the new strain is not highly contagious but very highly contagious.

They spinning it and blagging it = making it up as they go along

Correct Sir.

The reporting is pure fear mongering.

Is reminiscent of when the BBC told us Iraq could launch chemical scuds at the UK within 12 minutes.

We then murdered 250,000 Iraqi children.

Those who promote or trust government propaganda are as guilty as those who pull the trigger.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:03:39 PM »
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:16:22 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 01:03:39 PM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:36:11 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:47:38 AM

Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?




Christ, yes.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
