Bobupanddown

Posts: 5 459





New Covid strain « on: Today at 01:47:38 AM » If this was a reality wouldn't every country in the world right now be banning flights in and out of the UK?



Wouldn't the global scientific community want clarity on how the new strain transmits? The harm it causes? Its fatality rate? Wouldn't it be front page news around the world?



No of course not, we just need 6 more months of lockdown.



Borders stay open, especially for immigrants.



Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?



