December 19, 2020, 02:30:45 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New Covid strain
Topic: New Covid strain (Read 14 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 459
New Covid strain
Today
at 01:47:38 AM
If this was a reality wouldn't every country in the world right now be banning flights in and out of the UK?
Wouldn't the global scientific community want clarity on how the new strain transmits? The harm it causes? Its fatality rate? Wouldn't it be front page news around the world?
No of course not, we just need 6 more months of lockdown.
Borders stay open, especially for immigrants.
Aren't you tired of the bullshit yet?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
